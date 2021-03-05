Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

EPL betting odds for the latest Premier League games has been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with the table so tight, injuries having an impact and some of the big boys have come roaring back in recent weeks.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the games during midweek as Liverpool v. Chelsea is the main event.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Crystal Palace 0-2 Man United (Wednesday, 3:15 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Fulham 1-3 Tottenham – (Thursday, 1 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Man City 2-1 Wolves – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

Sheffield United 1-0 Aston Villa – (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea – (Thursday, 3:15 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

West Brom 1-0 Everton – (Thursday, 1 p.m. ET, Peacock Premium) – STREAM

Burnley 1-1 Leicester – (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET, NBCSN) – STREAM

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Tuesday, February 27: (-455) Manchester City v. West Ham (+1200). Tie: +500

Wednesday, March 3: (+260) Sheffield United v. Aston Villa (+105). Tie: +240

Wednesday, March 3: (+290) Burnley v. Leicester (+100). Tie: +220

Wednesday, March 3: (+650) Crystal Palace v. Manchester United (-239). Tie: +340

Thursday, March 4: (+280) Fulham v. Tottenham (-106), Tie: +245

Thursday, March 4: (+320) West Brom v. Everton (-121), Tie: +225

Thursday, March 4: (+120) Liverpool v. Chelsea (+205), Tie: +250

Follow @JPW_NBCSports