Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 27 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.

Arsenal injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin)

Aston Villa injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jack Grealish (calf), Kortney Hause (foot) | OUT: Matty Cash (hamstring), Wesley (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Connolly (back) | OUT: Adam Webster (ankle), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee), Florin Andone (knee)

Burnley injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Robbie Brady (ankle), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (groin), JHack Cork (hamstring) | OUT: Ashley Barnes (thigh)

Chelsea injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Silva (undisclosed), Tammy Abraham (ankle)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Nathaniel Clyne (undisclosed), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (undisclosed), James McArthur (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed), Tyrick Mitchel (undisclosed)

Everton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (calf), Robin Olsen (knock), Seamus Coleman (knock), Tom Davies (knock) | OUT: Yerry Mina (calf), Fabian Delph (undisclosed), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)

Fulham injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Marek Rodak (finger) | OUT: Tom Cairney (knee)

Leeds United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (calf), Jamie Shackleton (groin), Gaetano Berardi (knee) | OUT: Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee)

Leicester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (calf) | OUT: James Maddison (hip), James Justin (knee), Harvey Barnes (knee), Dennis Praet (hamstring), Wes Morgan (back), Ayoze Perez (knee)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ozan Kabak (undisclosed), Nathaniel Phillips (back), Caoimhin Kelleher (knock) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee – out for season), Joel Matip (ankle – out for season), Joe Gomez (knee – out for season), Jordan Henderson (adductor)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ake (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (knee), Victor Lindelof (back), Donny van de Beek (undisclosed) | OUT: Paul Pogba (thigh), David De Gea (undisclosed), Juan Mata (undisclosed), Phil Jones (knee)

Newcastle United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Emil Krafth (shin), Issac Hayden (ankle), Federico Fernandez (hamstring) | OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (groin), Miguel Almiron (knee), Callum Wilson (hamstring), Fabian Schar (knee), Javi Manquillo (ankle)

Sheffield United injuries

OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Chris Basham (undisclosed), John Egan (ankle), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed), Phil Jagielka (suspension), Jayden Bogle (undisclosed), Jack Rodwell (undisclosed)

Southampton injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring), Takumi Minamino (hamstring), Moussa Djenepo (undisclosed), Ibrahima Diallo (undisclosed) | OUT: Oriol Romeu (ankle – out for season), Theo Walcott (hamstring), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring), Serge Aurier (calf)

West Bromwich Albion injuries

None

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fredericks (groin), Lukasz Fabianski (arm), Darren Randolph (hip) | OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (ankle), Andriy Yarmolenko (knee), Arthur Masuaku (knee)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Daniel Podence (groin), Fernando Marcal (undisclosed)

