Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 27 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Emile Smith Rowe (groin)
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jack Grealish (calf), Kortney Hause (foot) | OUT: Matty Cash (hamstring), Wesley (knee)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Connolly (back) | OUT: Adam Webster (ankle), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee), Florin Andone (knee)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Robbie Brady (ankle), Johann Berg Gudmundsson (groin), JHack Cork (hamstring) | OUT: Ashley Barnes (thigh)
Chelsea injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Silva (undisclosed), Tammy Abraham (ankle)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Nathaniel Clyne (undisclosed), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (undisclosed), James McArthur (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed), Tyrick Mitchel (undisclosed)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: James Rodriguez (calf), Robin Olsen (knock), Seamus Coleman (knock), Tom Davies (knock) | OUT: Yerry Mina (calf), Fabian Delph (undisclosed), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)
Fulham injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Marek Rodak (finger) | OUT: Tom Cairney (knee)
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kalvin Phillips (calf), Jamie Shackleton (groin), Gaetano Berardi (knee) | OUT: Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (calf) | OUT: James Maddison (hip), James Justin (knee), Harvey Barnes (knee), Dennis Praet (hamstring), Wes Morgan (back), Ayoze Perez (knee)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ozan Kabak (undisclosed), Nathaniel Phillips (back), Caoimhin Kelleher (knock) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee – out for season), Joel Matip (ankle – out for season), Joe Gomez (knee – out for season), Jordan Henderson (adductor)
Manchester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ake (undisclosed)
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (knee), Victor Lindelof (back), Donny van de Beek (undisclosed) | OUT: Paul Pogba (thigh), David De Gea (undisclosed), Juan Mata (undisclosed), Phil Jones (knee)
Newcastle United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Emil Krafth (shin), Issac Hayden (ankle), Federico Fernandez (hamstring) | OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (groin), Miguel Almiron (knee), Callum Wilson (hamstring), Fabian Schar (knee), Javi Manquillo (ankle)
Sheffield United injuries
OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Chris Basham (undisclosed), John Egan (ankle), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed), Phil Jagielka (suspension), Jayden Bogle (undisclosed), Jack Rodwell (undisclosed)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring), Takumi Minamino (hamstring), Moussa Djenepo (undisclosed), Ibrahima Diallo (undisclosed) | OUT: Oriol Romeu (ankle – out for season), Theo Walcott (hamstring), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring), Serge Aurier (calf)
West Bromwich Albion injuries
None
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fredericks (groin), Lukasz Fabianski (arm), Darren Randolph (hip) | OUT: Angelo Ogbonna (ankle), Andriy Yarmolenko (knee), Arthur Masuaku (knee)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Daniel Podence (groin), Fernando Marcal (undisclosed)