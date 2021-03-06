Arteta rues baffling VAR call, but Arsenal must ‘be more ruthless’

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This isn’t about VAR, but the people making the decisions with the video.

Mikel Arteta has no idea why Arsenal did not get a late penalty when Nicolas Pepe’s hit was handled by Erik Pieters in the box.

“I think it’s obvious and clear I think there is no debate about that. If that’s not a penalty I think somebody has to explain what is a penalty in this league.”

Pieters certainly handled the ball and the overwhelming reaction in the media and social media has been that Burnley got away with one.

It’s a huge point for the Clarets, now seven points clear of the drop, but two big ones absent from Arsenal’s column. The Gunners remain 10th, nine points back of the top four.

Arsenal was credited with four big chances created (SofaScore) and four big chances missed. Not ideal, as a rare Nick Pope error was Arsenal’s route to the scoreboard.

“Well, we have to be more ruthless because there are open situations that we created, 1v1 situations, cutbacks on the six yard box, we hit the bar, we hit the post, we had a shot blocked when their keeper was beaten, but it is what it is.”

The Gunners’ route to the Champions League seems increasingly likely to be winning Europa, and their tough path continues with Olympiacos. Drawing Benfica in the last round was tough and there’s no respite ahead (although they did dodge some giants).

