Aston Villa will look to rescue their case for a place in the Premier League’s top-four when they host Wolves at Villa Park on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Dean Smith’s men have generally outperformed expectations in 2020-21 and find themselves very much in the UEFA Champions League mix as a result. With 13 games left to play, Aston Villa sit 9th in the Premier League table and trail 4th-place West Ham United by six with a game in hand. Though wins haven’t exactly been easy to come by of late (they’re without back-to-back wins since Boxing Day), none of West Ham, Chelsea, Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur have run away from the rest of the pack. Wednesday’s loss to last-place Sheffield United, however, was a massive blow to Villa’s resume.

Wolves, on the other hand, have drastically underperformed this season and fallen back to the middle of the pack after finishing 7th in their first two seasons in the Premier League. By no means has Nuno Espirito Santo’s side embarrassed itself this season, bu they have found it particularly difficult without Raul Jimenez ever since the Mexican star fractured his skull in late November (4W-5D-8L in that time). Jimenez is inching closer to a return this season, but will again be unavailable this weekend.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa – Wolves this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Aston Villa – Wolves (INJURY REPORT)

Aston Villa

OUT: Matty Cash (hamstring), Kortney Hause (foot), Wesley (knee), Jack Grealish (calf)

Wolves

OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Daniel Podence (groin), Fernando Marcal (undisclosed)

This is your Aston Villa team to face Wolves! 🟣 #AVLWOL pic.twitter.com/kCRB3w4lSZ — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 6, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Aston Villa (+135) | Wolves (+205)| Draw (+225)

Prediction

Given the up-and-down nature of Villa’s recent form and Wolves’ hugely improved defensive record of late, let’s not look past a bit of an upset in this one with Villa struggling to create chances without Jack Grealish, who might or might not play on Saturday. Aston Villa 0-1 Wolves.

How to watch Aston Villa – Wolves: stream and start time

Kickoff: 12:30 pm ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

