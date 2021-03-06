Bundesliga: Dortmund blows another Klassiker lead v Bayern; Leipzig wins

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bayern Munich took another step toward its ninth-straight Bundesliga title while pushing their Der Klassiker rivals Borussia Dortmund closer to missing the Champions League for the first time in six years.

Bayern overcame a 2-0 early deficit to double up Dortmund, keeping its two-point lead over victorious RB Leipzig and growing its advantage on third-place Wolfsburg to 10 points.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Wolfsburg’s 10 men lost at Hoffenheim, ending a nine-match league unbeaten run.

BVB could also make the Champions League by winning this year’s edition, but not with the defensive lapses they showed Saturday and all year.

Bayern plays Leipzig away on April 3 and Wolfsburg away two weeks later.

Bayern Munich 4-2 Borussia Dortmund

Months after wasting a Marco Reus opener at home in a 3-2 Der Klassiker loss to Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund threw away an early Erling Haaland brace at the Allianz Arena.

Haaland took a loose ball off the ground and moved into space to rip a left-footed shot that turned off Jerome Boateng to beat Manuel Neuer in the second minute.

The Norwegian got his second from just inside the six after Thorgan Hazard cut back for him in the 10th minute.

Lewandowski pulled one back for Bayern from close range, cued up by Leroy Sane.

And Kingsley Coman’s threat on the left sent Bayern to the spot when VAR repositioned a Mahmoud Dahoud foul inside the 18, not outside. Lewandowski converted for 2-2.

Goretzka snapped a ball home after a controversial non-call for a Leroy Sane incident with Emre Can to complete Bayern’s comeback. Lewandowski added his second a minute later to make it 4-2 in the 90th minute.

Dortmund is now four points back of the top four.

BAYERN SCORE LATE TO BEAT DORTMUND 😳 pic.twitter.com/o4oG7Fz93Y — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 6, 2021

Freiburg 0-3 RB Leipzig

Leipzig didn’t need a comeback this week, although the same names starred in a three-goal performance.

Christopher Nkunku had a goal and an assist for the second-straight game as Leipzig mirrored its 3-0 home win over Freiburg earlier this season.

Nkunku has four goals and three assists in his last six Bundesliga matches, and Leipzig is riding him to a six-match winning streak.

More encouraging for Julian Nagelsmann is that Alexander Sorloth’s awful dry spell to start the league season — one goal in his first 21 matches — is over with a goal and an assist for the second-straight match.

Emil Forsberg scored Leipzig’s other goal and USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams was solid over 84 minutes.

Elsewhere

Schalke 0-0 Mainz — Friday

Hertha Berlin 2-1 Augsburg

Hoffenheim 2-1 Wolfsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Stuttgart

Borussia Monchengladbach 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Koln v Werder Bremen — 9:30 am ET Sunday

Arminia Bielefeld v Union Berlin — Noon ET Sunday

