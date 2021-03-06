Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Southampton lost star striker Danny Ings to injury early in their trip to Sheffield United, as Ralph Hasenhuttl will be cursing his bad luck with injuries once again.

Talk about kicking you while you’re down…

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Southampton have lost eight of their last nine games in the Premier League and are badly out of form, as they lost several key players to injury during a pivotal stretch of the season.

Just when it looked like their injury fears were easing (Kyle Walker-Peters, Takumi Minamino and Ibrahima Diallo all returned to the starting lineup at Sheffield United) Ings went down with what looked like a groin or right knee injury.

After the game, Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl had the following to say about Ings’ injury.

“It’s again it’s a muscle problem. It doesn’t look good to be honest,” Hasenhuttl said.

He also added later that Ings will likely be out “for a couple of weeks” with this injury.

The England international looked uncomfortable as he hobbled off the pitch at Bramall Lane, as Che Adams replaced him in attack, and this could have been down to Ings being forced to play game in, game out for Saints in recent months.

How big of an injury blow will this be for Ings, Southampton?

Ings, 28, is once again Southampton’s leading goalscorer this season but he has missed time already after needing a minor knee operation in the fall.

He has scored just twice in his last 11 games for Saints but with Southampton sinking towards the relegation zone after their horrendous run of results, this was the last thing they needed.

Hasenhuttl’s side work hard to create chances and Ings is the only forward they have who is capable of finishing them off regularly.

With winnable PL games and an FA Cup quarterfinal at Bournemouth coming up, plus the international break also coming up in the next few weeks, Ings will be sweating on this injury.

Not only do Southampton need him to score goals to keep them on track, Ings is also a wanted man this summer as he will only have one year left on his contract and several top six clubs have been linked with a move for the prolific forward who is stalling on a new deal at Saints.

As long as he can stay fit, Ings is a 20-goal a season striker. But fitness issues continue to hamper his career.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports