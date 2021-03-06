Man City – Manchester United: How to watch the Manchester derby, odds

Man City – Manchester United: Little match coming up this weekend. The Manchester derby? Yeah, you might’ve heard of it (start time 11:30am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).
It’s a Pep Guardiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rubber match between the top team in the league and their second-place chasers, United 14 points back of City with 11 matches left this season.
The bosses have matched up seven times so far, including a scoreless draw in December at Old Trafford and City’s 2-0 win in the same venue during the League Cup semifinal on Jan. 6.
But United had won three-of-five meetings with City at the outset of Solskjaer’s tenure as Red Devils boss.
If City wins, they’ll hold a 17-point lead with only 30 more points left for United to claim this season.
Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Manchester derby this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link, and more.
Team news: Man City – Manchester United (INJURY REPORT)
Man City
OUT: Nathan Ake (other)
Manchester United
OUT: Paul Pogba (thigh), Juan Mata (other), Anthony Martial (knee), Phil Jones (knee). QUESTIONABLE: Donny van de Beek (other), David De Gea (personal reasons)
Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)
Manchester United are heavy underdogs at +500 for a win and +300 for a draw. City will pay -182 if it keeps its winning streak alive.
Prediction
Is this where the massive City winning streak ends? Maybe, but the unbeaten run would seem a bridge too far for United. It’s a little bit of straw grasping, but City’s incredible defense has allowed a goal in three of its last five matches. So maybe Dean Henderson stands on his head, Harry Maguire put his on a set piece, and United collects a point. But also probably not, unless Paul Pogba is ready to go. Man City 2-1 Manchester United.
How to watch Man City – Manchester United: stream and start time
Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV Channel: NBCSN
Stream: Online via NBCSports.com