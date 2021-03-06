Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Leicester City overcame a sloppy first half to score a 2-1 comeback win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Adam Lallana had given Brighton a halftime lead but the Seagulls were second-best in the second half and remain on 26 points with a three-point cushion on the bottom three.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Leicester will finish the weekend no lower than third after climbing above second-place Manchester United by two points with 53 ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby.

The Foxes are six points ahead of Chelsea.

STREAM BRIGHTON – LEICESTER CITY FULL MATCH REPLAY

Three things we learned from Brighton – Leicester City

1. Tielemans makes the difference: It wasn’t exactly a star show for Youri Tielemans, but the influential Leicester midfielder provided a perfect assist on Iheanacho’s goal, giving a forward a chance in the way that injured Harvey Barnes and James Maddison usually do. Tielemans has been played a bit more forward lately, and his no-look through ball proved he can do that job.

2. Sanchez error punishes wasteful Brighton: The Seagulls failed to get the often-mentioned as “all-important” second goal and they sure did pay for it. Much like the shocking M23 derby defeat against Crystal Palace, Brighton was stung by its failure to finish and remains very much in a relegation scrap.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez came out for an 88th-minute corner kick and didn’t leap strongly as he moved around Iheanacho, allowing Amartey to stoop and head home at the back post for 2-1.

3. Iheanacho plays role in both goals: He was a killer in the Europa League but has reserved his best domestic form for the last month. He came off the bench to knock Brighton out of the FA Cup and has three goals in his four Premier League starts since Feb. 3. Throw in his positioning to help foil Sanchez’s foolhardy leap on the winner, and the Nigerian delivered the goods.

Man of the Match: Daniel Amartey

The match-winner has almost 100 touches at right center back, with two clearances and three tackles.

Brighton – Leicester City recap

It was all Brighton early and the Seagulls went ahead in the 10th minute when Lallana got in front of Wilfred Ndidi to collect Neal Maupay’s nutmegged through ball and deposited the chance past Kasper Schmeichel.

Robert Sanchez made a terrific save on Tavares and Lallana hit the woodwork as both teams came close to the next goal.

Maupay then had the ball in the goal but the flag was up and the 2-0 never hit the scoreboard as the match hit halftime with the hosts up one.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Tielemans’ no-look pass to slip Iheanacho through on goal was a delight and the Nigerian didn’t miss his chance to make it 1-1.

Lallana was denied by Schmeichel in the 80th minute as Brighton began to make more danger out of some sloppy Leicester moments at the back.

Still, it was Leicester who would score moments after a Jamie Vardy chance was denied by VAR, as Amartey took advantage of Sanchez’s error in judgment.

Follow @NicholasMendola