Tottenham will look to make it three straight wins and re-insert themselves into the top-four race when they host Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 2:15 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

After a period in which they won just one of six games (and lost the other five), Jose Mourinho’s men are in the midst of a mini-resurgence with Gareth Bale and, to a lesser extent, Dele Alli at the heart of the upswing. Bale started each game — 4-0 over Burnley and 1-0 over Fulham — and not only scored twice against the Clarets, but more importantly has looked like finally reaching the sharpness and fitness required to once again contribute in the Premier League. After scoring just three goals (one in the PL) before mid-January, Bale has tallied five goals and three assists (two and one in the PL) in the last five weeks alone.

As for Crystal Palace, injuries have robbed Roy Hodgson of many of his important first-team figures, though Wilfried Zaha is set to return this weekend after missing all but 58 minutes (resulting in injury) during the month of February. Predictably, the Eagles saw a downturn in results (1W-2D-2L) without their leading man (nine goals, two assists in 19 appearances this season).

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham – Crystal Palace this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Tottenham – Crystal Palace

Tottenham: QUESTIONABLE: Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring), Serge Aurier (calf)

Crystal Palace: OUT: Nathaniel Clyne (undisclosed), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (undisclosed), James McArthur (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Connor Wickham (undisclosed), Tyrick Mitchel (undisclosed)

Tottenham (+300) | Crystal Palace (+100)| Draw (+220)

Prediction

For as nice as the back-to-back wins were, it’s fair to ask 1) actually, how good were Spurs against Fulham? 2) if they hadn’t scored after 70 seconds against Burnley, how differently might that game have gone? Wins against the 18th- and 15th-place sides, respectively, haven’t saved the season — not yet, at least. Let’s wait and see if Spurs can do it against a top-13 side. Tottenham 1-1 Crystal Palace.

Kickoff: 2:15 pm ET Sunday

