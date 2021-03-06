USMNT striker Dike scores vicious goal for Barnsley (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At the rate Daryl Dike is smashing in goals on loan at Barnsley, Orlando City’s going to be getting a mighty big check for the USMNT striker.

Dike scoreds his third goal in four games in the Football League Championship, adding an absolute rocket to his account and Birmingham City to a victim list that already includes Stoke City and Queens Park Rangers.

Barnsley moves into a playoff spot with the win, nine back of the automatic promotion places with a match-in-hand on second-place Watford.

The 20-year-old USMNT forward scored eight goals with three assists in under 1500 minutes as a rookie in Major League Soccer last season. He earned his first USMNT cap in February but remains eligible for a switch to Nigeria, which has capped his sister and older brother. His cousin is former West Ham striker Emmanuel Emenike, 35-times capped by the Super Eagles.

Orlando coach Oscar Pareja said earlier this week that it would take “something exceptional” to keep Dike from returning to his parent club but we’re fairly certainly driving a club toward the Premier League might fit snugly into the “something exceptional” camp.

