Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Che Adams struck a goal as pure as you’ll see, the type that baffles given such a serious amount of pace off such a casual leg swing.

The technical wonder came with Southampton up 1-0 on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Saturday, serving the dual purpose of sending Saints free and clear of relegation worries while making the Blades’ improbable safety hopes edge nearer to impossible.

[ HOW TO WATCH: PL matches in the USA this weekend ]

A clearance is headed back into the mix by Saints, and Stuart Armstrong sets up Adams with a wonderful chest trap.

Adams, only in the game due to an injury to Danny Ings, takes the ball out of the air with a hopeful swing that catches the ball just right and piledrives past Aaron Ramsdale.

The Leicester-born Adams passes last year’s goal total of four with his fifth of the season. The total comes in four less appearances but 900 more minutes.

Follow @NicholasMendola