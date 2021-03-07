Liverpool – Fulham: How to watch, start time, stream, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool – Fulham: Liverpool hopes its Premier League winless run will stop at seven with a visit from desperate Fulham at Anfield on Sunday (start time 9am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League champions are a shocking 3W-3D-7L since Boxing Day, taking just 1.0 point-per-game, worse than their 18th-place visitors Fulham in that same span (2W-7D-4L).

Fulham is three points back of safety, chasing Newcastle and Brighton, while Liverpool’s task of making the top four took a big hit with a Thursday loss to Chelsea at Anfield.

The Reds are four points back of fourth and the fifth- and sixth-place teams have matches-in-hand.

Team news

Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, and Joe Gomez are out, while Caoimhin Kelleher is still recovering from a knock. Fabinho and Diogo Jota returned to the Reds this weekend.

Fulham is still without Tom Cairney and waiting on Marek Rodak.

⭐️ #LIVFUL TEAM NEWS ⭐️ Firmino misses out due to a minor knock. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 7, 2021

Prepared and focused. 💪 The XI tasked with #LIVFUL! pic.twitter.com/CofZRF9Mxe — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) March 7, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Struggles don’t make Liverpool any less of a favorite with -304 coming for a Reds win and +400 odds of a draw. A Fulham win pays +800.

Prediction

Fulham is defending so much better since their early-season woes and Liverpool is coming off its worst xG day of the season, but it seems like the Cottagers are due for a setback and the Reds for an explosion. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Co. surely cannot be this poor for much longer. Liverpool 3-1 Fulham.

How to watch Liverpool – Fulham, stream and start time

Start time: 7am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

