The Manchester City – Manchester United player ratings were a lot of fun to figure out, as a huge upset took place in the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium.

An early goal from Bruno Fernandes set the tone for a splendid derby win for United, as the brilliant Luke Shaw scored early in the second half to finish things off.

Manchester City’s amazing 21-game winning run in all competitions was ended by their crosstown rivals and away-day specialists.

Below is a look at our Manchester City – Manchester United player ratings, as we dish out marks out of 10.

Manchester City player ratings

Ederson: 6 – Got close to the penalty kick and couldn’t do anything about Shaw’s goal. Aside from that, superb save to deny Martial.

Joao Cancelo: 5 – Very tough outing. Shaw gave him so many problems, and Rashford got behind him on several occasions. Subbed off.

Ruben Dias: 6 – Didn’t really put a foot wrong, but the entire City defense looked stunned to actually be behind in a game.

John Stones: 6 – See above. Not a bad display, but United’s counter attacks exposed City. Missed a couple of chances to score.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: 5 – Daniel James gave him a tough outing, as City’s two full backs were the weak links.

Rodri: 6 – Clipped the bar with a shot early in the second half, but couldn’t dictate the tempo.

Raheem Sterling: 5 – Really good battle with Wan-Bissaka, which he lost. Couldn’t get free in the box and missed a sitter.

Ilkay Gundogan: 6 – He made some great runs into the box but City couldn’t find him.

Kevin de Bruyne: 5 – A very rare off day from KDB, who gave the ball away sloppily on a few occasions.

Riyad Mahrez: 5 – Quiet game. Luke Shaw didn’t give him much space to operate in.

Gabriel Jesus: 4 – Gave the ball away after 20 seconds, then gave a penalty away after 35 seconds as he tried to win it back. That set the tone for a torrid display, and gave United the upper-hand from the first minute.

Substitution

Kyle Walker (65′ on for Cancelo): 6 – Did well defensively and sent in some great crosses.

Phil Foden (70′ on for Jesus): 7 – Almost scored and was so bright after coming on.

Manchester United player ratings

Dean Henderson: 7 – Very solid as he continues to stand in for David de Gea. Looked calm and composed throughout and played a key role in Shaw’s goal.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 8 – Won his battle against Sterling, who moved centrally eventually. His good season is getting better.

Victor Lindelof: 7 – Did his job with minimum fuss and positioning was very good.

Harry Maguire: 7 – See above. Booked early on, but never looked out of control.

Luke Shaw: 9 – Stunning display as he continues his superb season. Great goal and dominated the left flank.

Scott McTominay: 7 – Did a great job to shield the back four.

Fred: 7 – See above. Worked great as a duo with McTominay on another clinical away day.

Daniel James: 7 – Always a threat and available on the counter. Worked hard and perfect for a game like this. His resurgence continues.

Bruno Fernandes: 7 – Scored his penalty kick and dictated counter attacks.

Marcus Rashford: 6 – Looked to be struggling with a shoulder injury, but battled hard. Set up Shaw for his goal and came off injured in second half.

Anthony Martial: 8 – Excellent center forward display. Won the penalty early, could have scored a few of his own and held the ball up really well.

Substitutions

Mason Greenwood (73′ on for Rashford): 6 – Worked hard defensively.

Nemanja Matic (88′ on for Martial): N/A

Brandon Williams (90′ on for Fernandes): N/A

