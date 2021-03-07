We’re past the halfway point of the Premier League 2020-21 season, and at this point you are who the table says you are — whether that be title contenders, top-four contenders (or pretenders) or odds-on favorites for relegation.

Plenty of the big boys struggled early in the season, while Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur raced out ahead of the pack, but it’s now Manchester City (slightly fewer) miles ahead of Manchester United and Leicester City in the Premier League title race.

West Ham occupied a Champions League place and were able to call themselves the top London side up until very recently, but Chelsea have surged ahead under Thomas Tuchel and look like the most stable and consistent side in the Premier League at the moment.

Everton, Tottenham, West Ham, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Arsenal round of the rest of the top-10 with everyone eight points of fewer back of the fourth and final UEFA Champions League place.

In short, the Premier League standings have been — and will continue to be — wild on multiple fronts as we charge full speed ahead into the second half of the campaign.

While it looked a foregone conclusion very recently that Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United would all be relegated to the EFL Championship, the Cottagers are red-hot and quickly reeling in the likes of Brighton and Newcastle United. The Cottagers are suddenly level on points with the 17th-place Seagulls and just one point back of the 16th-place Magpie. Sheffield United have lost five of their last six league games and float 12 points adrift of safety with just 10 games left to play.

It no longer early days, but there will still be plenty of twists and turns ahead because, well, this is the Premier League.

Here’s a look at the latest Premier League table, which we will update throughout the 2020-21 season.

Premier League standings