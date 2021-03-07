Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Man City – Manchester United: Early goals in each half helped Manchester United use a Manchester derby to end Man City’s 21-match winning streak via a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Bruno Fernandes converted a second-minute penalty and Luke Shaw scored early in the 49th minute for United, who will love the city honors but rue a second-half injury to Marcus Rashford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer becomes the first Manchester United manager to win his first three away Manchester derbies.

United goes back into second with 54 points, 11 behind City with 10 matches left on the Premier League season.

Man City plays twice this week, home to Southampton on Wednesday before a Saturday visit from Fulham.

United hosts AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday and West Ham on Sunday.

Three things we learned from Man City – Manchester United

1. Shock start(s) give Solskjaer banner win: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer probably planned to sit back and counterattack from the get-go, but we’ll never know because United’s first-minute penalty made the decision pretty easy for a team that has not been ambitious in attack against the big boys. Bruno Fernandes’ conversion of the Anthony Martial-won penalty was United’s first goal against a Big Six opponent since…. Bruno Fernandes’ second-minute conversion of an Anthony Martial-won penalty on Oct. 4, a run of 540 minutes.

Luke Shaw’s long drive and 1-2 with Rashford to make it 2-0 minutes into the second half cemented what we’d say the rest of the way would not change at the Etihad Stadium. This is a huge win for a manager who failed to show much ambition in failing to beat a Big Six rival this season in seven tries prior to Sunday.

2. City just off: The expected goals for this one may end up favoring Man City, who saw four back post invitations either inches off or absent receiver. Pep Guardiola and crew will also will chances Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan put wide or high of the mark. City had 23 more shot attempts and 66 percent of the ball but no goals. Both sides had six shots on target as United was resolved at the back and ruthless up front.

3. Rashford injury taints win, threatens silverware hunt: No one’s expecting United to chase down Man City for the Premier League title, but the Red Devils will face AC Milan twice in two weeks and Leicester City days later in the FA Cup quarterfinals. If Rashford’s missing, so are 18 goals and 12 assists this season. Only Bruno Fernandes’ 22 and 13 out With Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, and Donny van de Beek all unavailable for this match and who knows how much longer, there are big questions for the Premier League’s second-place side.

Man of the Match: Dean Henderson

Shaw was excellent but Henderson’s five-save game in place of David De Gea, who’s with his new baby in Spain, will do nothing to quell the crowd who’d like to see the backup keeper become United’s No. 1.

Manchester derby recap

Manchester United got a dream start after just 35 seconds when Gabriel Jesus chopped down Anthony Martial just inside the 18.

Ederson got a piece of Bruno Fernandes’ penalty but it still found its way inside the side netting for 1-0.

Luke Shaw forced Ederson into a fourth-minute save as United was all over the in-form first-place hosts.

Man City finally seemed to have its footing after a quarter-hour, Jesus seeing a shot blocked before Gundogan skied a chance over the goal in the 19th minute.

Riyad Mahrez was lively and nearly assisted a sliding Jesus who missed the ball and piled into the far post.

United made it 2-0 after the break when Shaw drove half the pitch to work a 1-2 with Rashford, cutting a shot through a sea of legs and inside the far post.

Ederson denied Martial point-blank in the 68th minute, as United found a spell of control amongst City’s possession.

City dragged a 75th-minute shot wide through substitute Phil Foden in the 75th.

