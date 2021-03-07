Transfer news: Raphinha to Manchester United, Guedes to Wolves

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A pair of former Primeira Liga are being tipped for new homes in the Premier League.

It’s no surprise to see Wolves linked with a Portuguese star, while it’s a Brazilian export who could move from one Premier League team to another.

Raphinha to Manchester United

A report in Portugal says that Manchester United has been monitoring Leeds United star Raphinha with the idea of uniting the winger with Bruno Fernandes.

UOL.com says that Fernandes and Raphina are best pals, and their seasons have had plenty in common of late; Fernandes has been the Red Devils’ best performer almost from the day he arrived at Old Trafford, while Raphinha has been Leeds’ star of late.

Raphinha cost Leeds a reported $21 million from Stade Rennais this summer and incentives could add to that fee before all’s said and done.

Raphinha has five goals and five assists in 21 Premier League matches for Leeds, picking up two assists against the Red Devils earlier this season in a game that saw Fernandes score twice with an assist.

The pair were together at Sporting Lisbon in the 2018-19 season, Fernandes setting up five of Raphinha’s six league goals including two in the win below (Nice connection around 3:05 mark of highlights).

Guedes to Wolves

It may be a bit too on the nose to credit Wolves with interest in a Portuguese talent, but here we are.

Football Insider says that Valencia will sell Goncalo Guedes and that Wolves would like to beat West Ham to his signature.

Wolves have eight Portuguese players in the squad and two more out on loan for manager Nuno Espirito Santo, himself a former Porto and Valencia boss.

Guedes, 24, has four goals and two assists for Valencia this season, his fourth with the club after a season at PSG after coming up through the ranks at Benfica.

A UEFA Nations League winner for Portugal, Guedes has 22 caps and six goals for his national team. Five Wolves were among Portugal’s most recent call-ups, with Pedro Neto, Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, and Nelson Semedo in the mix while Daniel Podence and Guedes have been called up recently.

