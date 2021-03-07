West Ham – Leeds: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

By Nicholas MendolaMar 7, 2021, 3:20 PM EST
West Ham – Leeds: Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United can climb back into the top half of the Premier League table if it can take a measure of revenge from West Ham United at the London’s Olympic Stadium on Monday (Watch live at 3pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

West Ham beat Leeds 2-1 in December when the Irons overcame an early Mateusz Klich penalty via goals from Tomas Soucek and Angelo Ogbonna at Elland Road.

WEST HAM – LEEDS STREAM LIVE

Leeds has won seven and lost seven since then and has 35 points, three points back of 10th-place Arsenal.

David Moyes’ West Ham will hope to stay in the thick of the top four discussion, with two fewer points but a match-in-hand on fourth-place Chelsea.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of West Ham – Leeds this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: West Ham – Leeds (INJURY REPORT)

West Ham

OUT: Andriy Yarmolenko (knee), Angelo Ogbonna (ankle), Arthur Masuaku (knee). QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fredericks (groin), Lukasz Fabianski (arm), Darren Randolph (thigh).

Leeds

OUT: Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee). QUESTIONABLE: Jamie Shackleton (groin), Kalvin Phillips (calf), Gaetano Berardi (fitness).

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Ham is +106 to win and a Leeds win pays a bit more at +240. A split of the points would get the bettor +250.

Prediction

These are West Ham’s losses this year since starting 0-2: Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City. David Moyes has had the Irons prepared for every challenge, so unless you like the odds of some sort of cosmically-intended slip-up, let’s ride the Moyes’ resurgence. West Ham 2-1 Leeds.

How to watch West Ham – Leeds: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium