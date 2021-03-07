The FA Women’s Super League is coming to NBC Sports.

That’s right, WSL action will make its TV debut in the USA on NBCSN and 50 games during the 2020-21 WSL season will be shown across the NBC Sports platforms as part of a season-long partnership with Atalanta Media.

Through the partnership, NBC Sports will present WSL matches between September and May, including at least 12 matches on NBCSN, with other games on the NBC Sports app and on NBCSports.com.

For this season the FA Women’s Super League features USWNT stars Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis of Manchester City, who signed over the summer, Tobin Heath and Christen Press who signed for Manchester United and superstar Alex Morgan who signed for Tottenham.

Manchester City features two players from the USWNT’s 2019 World Cup-winning team: midfielders Lavelle, who scored the final goal in the U.S. team’s 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in the World Cup Final, and Mewis, who played in six of the team’s seven matches in France.

“The FA Women’s Super League continues to grow and get stronger every year and this was an exciting opportunity for me to take and join up with some great players,” Lavelle told Man City after signing for one of the favorites to win the WSL this season. “I was excited when I first discovered Sam (Mewis) was thinking about moving to City as well. I am a homebody and it is a big move for me coming to Manchester, so to have somebody who I consider to be one of my best friends going over as well makes everything much easier.”

Mewis told ProSoccerTalk that she is incredibly excited to move to England and experience the WSL, as well as help women’s soccer continue to grow.

“I’ve always known in my career that I wanted to experience playing overseas. When this opportunity came up it just seemed like the perfect fit. It was something I couldn’t turn down,” Mewis said. “Man City is obviously a world-class club and to use these facilities and train with this caliber of player and be coached by this caliber of staff, it is such a win-win. I wanted to expand what I’ve been exposed to as a player, playing in the WSL is going to be a big part of that. The opportunity came up and I was like ‘I’d be crazy to turn this down’ so I’m honored to be here and be part of the club.”

“I’m really excited for the league. It’s going to have a lot of competition. It seems like it is on this upwards trajectory and I think that women’s soccer in general is on that upward trajectory. The trajectory of women’s soccer is going up everywhere. To get to experience this here I feel like it is a really positive time and I want to continue to support women’s soccer everywhere. It is obviously growing and having a lot of success.”

The FA Women’s Super League is the top level of women’s professional football in England, featuring 12 clubs throughout the country plus a relegation system with the 11-team FA Women’s Championship as Aston Villa were promoted to the top-flight for the 2020-21 season.

“We’re excited to partner with Atalanta Media to bring this world-class Women’s Super League competition to U.S. television for the first time,” said Jon Miller, President, Programming, NBC Sports & NBC Sports Network.

Atalanta Media was founded by former professional player, collegiate coach and sports marketer, Esmeralda Negron, and ex-Sky media rights executive Hannah Brown, to accelerate access to the very best women’s football for fans, broadcasters, sponsors and publishers. AtaFootball.com is its online platform where content, players and fans come together, allowing the next generation of female players to view matches, discover highlights and access unique opportunities associated with the game.

“The quality of play and opportunity for women’s football globally has never been greater,” Negron said. “Atalanta Media is here to provide the year-round exposure and commercialization necessary for women’s football to fulfill its potential.”

WSL teams

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Birmingham City

Brighton

Bristol City

Chelsea

Everton

Manchester City

Manchester United

Reading

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

With Mewis and Lavelle at Man City and Heath and Press at Man United, the WSL provides a top-level alternative, and compliments, the NWSL in the USA.

The FA Women’s Super League is one of the fastest-growing women’s soccer leagues in the world and has seen huge investment from the English FA and Premier League clubs in recent years.

Here at ProSoccerTalk we will keep you up to date with how you can watch games, what’s going on with the USWNT stars in England and much more each week.

Below is the full WSL NBC Sports schedule for this weekend.

WSL NBC Sports schedule – January 17

Day Date Time Home Away Platform Live/Tape Sunday 7-Mar 9:00-11:00A Manchester City Everton NBCSports.com Live Monday 8-Mar 3:00-5:00P Manchester City Everton NBCSN Tape Monday 8-Mar 3:15-5:15P Bristol City Reading NBCSports.com Live

