Thomas Tuchel will look to continue his unbeaten start to life as Chelsea manager when the Blues host Everton at Stamford Bridge on Monday (Watch live at 1 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Chelsea are 10 games (eight in the Premier League) without a defeat since Tuchel took over for Frank Lampard on Jan. 27, and they find themselves back in the top-four as a result. Signature victories over Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid (in the UEFA Champions League) and Liverpool perfectly encapsulate Tuchel’s vision and imprint on a side which sat 9th in the table when he was hired — the Blues have conceded all of two goals in 10 games and enter the weekend with clean sheets in three straight games, against the likes of Atleti, Manchester United and Liverpool.

Everton head into the weekend with a three-game clean sheet streak of their own, albeit against slightly lesser competition on the whole (Liverpool, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion). Carlo Ancelotti’s side experience a significant dip in January and early February (1W-2D-3L), but has since rebounded without conceding a goal in 283 minutes of action. A win for Everton would make Ancelotti the first former Chelsea boss to beat the Blues at Stamford Bridge following his departure in the Premier League era.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea – Everton this Monday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Chelsea – Everton (INJURY REPORT)

Chelsea: OUT: Tammy Abraham (ankle)

Everton: OUT: James Rodriguez (calf), Robin Olsen (knock), Seamus Coleman (knock), Yerry Mina (calf), Fabian Delph (undisclosed), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦! 🚨 2️⃣ changes as Allan and Sigurdsson come in for Doucouré and Bernard. COYB!!! 💪 #CHEEVE pic.twitter.com/v2leJwGaY1 — Everton (@Everton) March 8, 2021

Odds and ends: Chelsea – Everton (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea (+300) | Everton (+100)| Draw (+220)

Prediction

Very few chances between the two sides, but in a much more controlled and composed manner than you typically expect of low-output games. The utmost importance will be placed upon finishing the rare chance, and that fact might just favor the visitors given Chelsea’s general struggles in front of goal. Chelsea 0-1 Everton.

Kickoff: 1 pm ET Monday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

