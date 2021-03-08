Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Southampton lost star striker Danny Ings to injury early in their win at Sheffield United, as Ralph Hasenhuttl will be cursing his bad luck with injuries once again.

Talk about kicking you while you’re down…

Before their win at Sheffield United, Southampton had lost eight of their last nine games in the Premier League and are badly out of form.

They lost several key players to injury during a pivotal stretch of the season, and now Ings is out.

Just when it looked like their injury fears were easing (Kyle Walker-Peters, Takumi Minamino and Ibrahima Diallo all returned to the starting lineup at Sheffield United) Ings went down with a muscle injury in his right leg.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl had the following to say about Ings’ injury, as he has been ruled out until Apri.

“I think it is a serious one but not too serious,” Hasenhuttl said. “I think three weeks it’ll be, expect him back after international break.”

The England international looked uncomfortable as he hobbled off the pitch at Bramall Lane, as Che Adams replaced him in attack, and this could have been down to Ings being forced to play game in, game out for Saints in recent months.

How big of an injury blow will this be for Ings, Southampton?

Ings, 28, is once again Southampton’s leading goalscorer this season but he has missed time already after needing a minor knee operation in the fall.

He has scored just twice in his last 11 games for Saints but with Southampton sinking towards the relegation zone after their horrendous run of results, this was the last thing they needed.

But they won at Sheffield United without him and now Che Adams, Nathan Tella and Dan Lundulu will have to step up.

Hasenhuttl’s side work hard to create chances but Ings is the only forward they have who is capable of finishing them off regularly.

With winnable PL games and an FA Cup quarterfinal at Bournemouth coming up, plus the international break also coming up in the next few weeks, Ings will now miss a key period.

Not only do Southampton need him to score goals to keep them on track, Ings is also a wanted man this summer as he will only have one year left on his contract and several top six clubs have been linked with a move for the prolific forward who is stalling on a new deal at Saints.

As long as he can stay fit, Ings is a 20-goal a season striker. But fitness issues continue to hamper his career.

