West Ham – Leeds: Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United can climb back into the top half of the Premier League table if it can take a measure of revenge from West Ham United at the London Stadium on Monday (Watch live at 3pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

West Ham beat Leeds 2-1 in December when the Irons overcame an early Mateusz Klich penalty via goals from Tomas Soucek and Angelo Ogbonna at Elland Road.

Leeds has won seven and lost seven since then and has 35 points, three points back of 10th-place Arsenal.

David Moyes’ West Ham will hope to stay in the thick of the top four discussion, with two fewer points but a match-in-hand on fourth-place Chelsea.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this clash with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news (INJURY REPORT)

West Ham

OUT: Andriy Yarmolenko (knee), Angelo Ogbonna (ankle), Arthur Masuaku (knee), Ryan Fredericks (groin), Darren Randolph (thigh).

Benrahma starts tonight 🧙‍♂️🇩🇿 Here's how we line up against @LUFC… #WHULEE — West Ham United (@WestHam) March 8, 2021

Leeds

OUT: Adam Forshaw (groin), Robin Koch (knee), Jamie Shackleton (groin), Gaetano Berardi (fitness), Pascal Struijk

📋 One change for #LUFC tonight as Kalvin Phillips returns to the Starting XI in place of Pascal Struijk — Leeds United (@LUFC) March 8, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

West Ham is +106 to win and a Leeds win pays a bit more at +240. A split of the points would get the bettor +250.

Prediction

These are West Ham’s losses this year since starting 0-2: Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City. David Moyes has had the Irons prepared for every challenge, so unless you like the odds of some sort of cosmically-intended slip-up, let’s ride the Moyes’ resurgence. West Ham 2-1 Leeds.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium