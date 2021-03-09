Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Porto earned it.

The Portuguese visitors to Turin played 66 minutes with 10 men and overcame throwing away a two-goal aggregate lead to advance past Juventus on away goals after a 3-2 second-leg loss on Tuesday left the tie at 4-4.

[ MORE: Three things from Dortmund – Sevilla ]

Sergio Oliveira scored an early penalty and then put a 115th-minute free kick under a leaping Cristiano Ronaldo and the Juventus wall to make it 4-3 before Juventus set up a grandstand final few minutes of extra time via Adrien Rabiot.

Porto joins Borussia Dortmund as the first two 2020-21 UEFA Champions League quarterfinalists.

USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie entered in the 75th minute for Juve, winning five-of-six duels and taking three shots in 45 minutes but giving away a foul to an embellishing Oliveira after a hand on his shoulder.

Cristiano Ronaldo will rue turning away from Oliveira when the match-winner struck his low ball between the Portuguese hero’s legs in what could’ve been a straight-forward block.

SÉRGIO OLIVEIRA, FOR THE WIN? 😱 pic.twitter.com/g1X5PBDGSt — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 9, 2021

Federico Chiesa scored twice after Porto opened up an early two-goal advantage on aggregate but Juventus’ 29-14 shot advantage did not yield a decisive goal. Argentine goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin made 10 saves in the win.

Bjorn Kuipers was a major factor in this one, awarding an early debatable penalty to Porto and then sending off the visitors’ Mehdi Taremi. The referee gave Taremi a controversial second yellow card when the forward booted the ball away after an offside call in the 54th minute, three minutes after his first caution.

Chiesa might’ve leveled the tie within 90 seconds of the sending-off but Pepe’s hard-charging trackback kept the forward from putting the ball into an open goal, but he’d get his second off a Juan Cuadrado feed just after the hour mark.

Oliveira converted a Merih Demiral-conceded penalty kick in the 19th minute to put Porto up two on aggregate, the only goal of an aggressive first half that saw each side put four shots on target.

Oh the chances were everywhere after that, and mostly for Juve. Morata had a goal pulled back for offside. The cross bar was smashed late in the second half.

Porto’s Moussa Marega thudded a cross into the hands of Wojciech Szczesny in the first period of extra time.

Qué Golazo Federico Chiesa! Juve get one back 👀 pic.twitter.com/q3VnOF4jsq — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 9, 2021

