Edinson Cavani’s father expects striker to leave Manchester United

Manchester United forward Edinson Cavani may not be with the team much longer, if his father’s words mean a ton.

Cavani, 34, has missed five of United’s last six games with injury but has been effective since joining from Paris Saint-Germain.

He has seven goals and two assists in 1,340 minutes for the Red Devils after joining in October.

His dad, Luis, says that his son is ready to come home to South America and already has a destination in mind.

“My son does not feel comfortable in England and wants to be close to the family again,” Luis Cavani said. “Edinson is going to end up playing in South America.

“I want Edinson to play in a team that fights for something important. Edinson had many conversations with Riquelme and he would like to play for Boca. He was always seduced by the idea of playing in Boca. If he returns to South America he is leaning towards Boca.

“By the middle of the year he will return to South America. My son’s idea is not to continue there, he wants to return.”

Edinson Cavani after Boca Juniors rumours: “I’m proud to dress Manchester United shirt”. Before the end of the season, #MUFC board will meet Cavani and they’ll decide together about his contract. Boca will push to sign him, but nothing has been agreed yet. 🔴 #manutd pic.twitter.com/iz9BDEmDT2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 9, 2021

Cavani remains a Uruguay international and was a factor in World Cup qualification and the 2019 Copa America.

There were discussions of United picking up his second-year option, and he’s also run into some off-field (or online) issues.

