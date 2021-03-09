Europa League: How to watch, stream Man United – Milan, start time, more

The UEFA Europa League is down to the Round of 16, with the draw pitting Manchester United with old pal Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan.
ProSoccerTalk will be here with predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s *other* continental tournament.
We’ve got Europa League odds for the outright champions, and Manchester United’s favorite status has found a new level.
Arsenal and Tottenham face some very tough opponents, perhaps again in neutral venues. Rangers are a surprise entry along with Slavia Prague, and they’ll meet each other.
Below is a look at the odds for outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.
How to watch, stream Europa League
Dates: March 11-18 (Europa League last 16)
Location: Home and neutral stadiums across Europe
How to watch: CBS Sports
Europa League Round of 16 first legs
12:55pm ET Thursday
Ajax v BSC Young Boys
Dynamo Kyiv v Villarreal
Manchester United v AC Milan
Slavia Prague v Rangers
3pm ET Thursday
Tottenham Hotspur v Dinamo Zagreb
Olympiacos v Arsenal
Roma v Shakhtar Donetsk
Granada v Molde
Europa League Round of 16 first leg prediction
Ajax 3-1 BSC Young Boys
Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 Villarreal
Manchester United 1-2 AC Milan
Slavia Prague 1-0 Rangers
Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb
Olympiacos 1-2 Arsenal
Roma 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Granada 2-0 Molde
Europa League Round of 16 first leg odds
Ajax (-170) v BSC Young Boys (+440) | Draw (+320)
Dynamo Kyiv (+300) v Villarreal (-105) | Draw (+240)
Manchester United (-155) v AC Milan (+420) | Draw (+290)
Slavia Prague (+140) v Rangers (+200) | Draw (+225)
Tottenham Hotspur (-250) v Dinamo Zagreb (+650) | Draw (+380)
Olympiacos (+300) v Arsenal (-108) | Draw (+250)
Roma (-180) v Shakhtar Donetsk (+450) | Draw (+340)
Granada (-225) v Molde (+600) | Draw (+360)
Select Europa League Round of 16 betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet
Outright winner
Manchester United (+320)
Tottenham Hotspur (+400)
Arsenal (+600)
Ajax (+800)
AS Roma (+1000)
Villarreal (+1000)
AC Milan (+1100)
Rangers (+1600)
Granada (+2000)
Shakhtar Donetsk (+2500)
Olympiacos (+3300)
Slavia Prague (+4000)
Dynamo Kiev (+5000)
Dinamo Zagreb (+6000)
Young Boys (+6000)
Molde (+20000)
>>> (All odds)