In the latest transfer news Achraf Hakimi could be heading to Arsenal or Chelsea, as the talented full back or winger may be sold by Inter Milan to raise funds.

Hakimi was reportedly close to signing for a Premier League club last summer, and it appears a move back to England is in the works.

Let’s take a look at the race to sign one of the most promising full backs in world soccer.

Hakimi wanted by both Arsenal, Chelsea

A report from the Daily Telegraph states that Hakimi could be heading to London, as both Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on signing the Moroccan international.

Here are more details, per the report, as the versatile wide-man impressed at Borussia Dortmund last season and has been a regular at Inter Milan this season following his $47 million transfer from Real Madrid in the summer.

“The Italian club’s owners, Suning Holdings Group, have shut down their Chinese club and there are concerns their situation could impact on Inter. Hakimi, 22, arrived at San Siro from Real Madrid last summer but has interest from Premier League clubs should be made available to raise funds.”

Which London giant has the biggest need?

Arsenal have Hector Bellerin and Cedric at right back and there are reports that Bellerin could be sold this summer, so it makes sense.

Hakimi is also able to play at left back and the key to seeing where could be the best fit for him, and the club that signs him, is that he can play very comfortably as a wing-back or winger and he’s scored six goals in 25 Serie A appearances this season.

Chelsea would perhaps be the best option for Hakimi from a playing style perspective, as Thomas Tuchel likes to play a 3-4-2-1 formation with wing backs. Callum Hudson-Odoi has operated as a right-wing back, while Reece James has also played in that position.

However, Chelsea have plenty of current options in both full back positions and is Hakimi an upgrade on James? Probably just about.

Hakimi is a fine player and if Inter Milan really have to cash in on him this summer, he will have clubs lining up to sign him from all over Europe.

