Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League player Power Rankings are here!

Our latest player Power Rankings of the 2020-21 season have arrived, as there are contrasting fortunes for the 20 teams after another hectic period in the Premier League.

Simply put: once again it was incredibly tough to put 20 players in this list based on the crazy results across the Premier League in recent days.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Stars from Manchester City, Chelsea, West Ham, Fulham and Manchester United dominate our latest player Power Rankings of the season and there are plenty of stars starting to find their best form.

Simply put: there are a few stars consistently in the top 20, but there is still plenty of movement as the topsy-turvy season continues.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. If they didn’t play in the last matchweek, they aren’t going to be in this list!

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the player Power Rankings.

1. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – New entry

2. Luke Shaw (Manchester United) – New entry

3. Declan Rice (West Ham) – Up 6

4. Jesse Lingard (West Ham) – Down 2

5. John Stones (Man City) – Down 4

6. Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) – New entry

7. Gareth Bale (Tottenham) – New entry

8. Ruben Dias (Man City) – Down 1

9. Youri Tielemans (Leicester) – Up 3

10. Joachim Andersen (Fulham) – New entry

11. Mason Mount (Chelsea) – Up 5

12. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) – New entry

13. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – New entry

14. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) – New entry

15. Ademola Lookman (Fulham) – Up 4

16. Richarlison (Everton) – Down 6

17. Bruno Fernandes (Man United) – Even

18. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) – New entry

19. Andreas Christensen (Chelsea) – New entry

20. Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea) – New entry

Follow @JPW_NBCSports