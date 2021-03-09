Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Erling Haaland made more history and made Borussia Dortmund the first team to clinch a berth in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals with another brace in a 2-2 second-leg draw with Sevilla that sees the Germans triumph 5-4 on aggregate.

[ MORE: Tuchel talks Pulisic playing time ]

Sevilla got a 68th-minute penalty from Youssef En-Nesyri, who scored another goal deep in stoppage time.

Sevilla took 19 shots to Dortmund’s nine and kept 69 percent of the ball, thwarted by six Marwin Hitz saves.

The draw for the final three rounds of the tournament, which concludes May 29 in Istanbul, is March 19.

Three things we learned from Borussia Dortmund – Sevilla

1. Erling Haaland is a stone-cold killer: The 20-year-old Norwegian is the fastest player to 20 UEFA Champions League goals in the history of the competition, doing it in 10 fewer matches than previous record holder Harry Kane.

In Haaland’s 14 UCL matches, he’s scored 20 goals and only been kept off the scoresheet twice. That’s insane. He braces in his last four UCL matches, two against Club Brugge and two versus Sevilla. Only Liverpool and PSG have kept him off the board.

Haaland scored early and had a goal pulled back for a VAR-awarded foul for his seemingly shoulder-to-shoulder demolition of a back, but that review also saw a penalty awarded for a foul in the build-up. Haaland saw his first penalty saved by Sevilla star goalkeeper Yassine “Bono” Bounou left his line early and Haaland didn’t miss again.

He’s not 21 until July and already has 96 senior goals

Erling Haaland equals Kylian Mbappe's record for most #UCL goals (19) before turning 21 years old. He's still 20. 😳 pic.twitter.com/ADOnBck4bf — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 9, 2021

2. Hummels holds it down for injured Akanji: Mats Hummels and Manuel Akanji are daunting duo at center back. While Hummels has only missed two matches this season, Akanji’s missed some big ones including Sunday’s 4-2 loss to Bayern, a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, and a 3-1 group stage-opening loss at Lazio.

Hummels was immense on Tuesday, making nine clearances with a block, an interception, and three tackles next to a struggling (and out-of-position) Emre Can. If Akanji and Hummels are healthy, Dortmund can hope to hang with anyone. If not…

3. Sevilla’s Kounde gets a lesson in the second leg: Haaland scored twice in the first leg but Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde were special as the club’s center back pair. Haaland was on-point this time and he did plenty of work bulling his way through the middle of the defense. Carlos and Kounde are one of the best CB pairs in the world, but the 22-year-old latter will especially take some notes from this encounter inton the future.

Man of the Match: Erling Haaland.

Follow @NicholasMendola