Transfer news: Mahrez to Real Madrid, Pau Torres to Manchester United

Manchester United and Manchester City are among a host of clubs linked with one of the world’s best young center backs.

Pau Torres, 24, continues to impress at Villarreal, a little over a year after he was first mentioned as a target of Man City and Barcelona.

He’s in the news along with a player who’s won the Premier League with two teams in the past half-decade.

Torres to Manchester United

The Manchester Evening News says United is better positioned to land the defender given City’s triumvirate of Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, and John Stones, and that he could be an alternative to Raphael Varane.

Seven times capped by Spain, only six more players have registered more clearances than Torres in La Liga play this season. He’s also second in blocked shots and sixth in completed passes.

Three Barcelona players and Toni Kroos are the stars ahead of him in passes. He’s the highest center back on the list, even ahead of Varane, Jules Kounde, and Diego Carlos.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and “other Premier League clubs” are linked with shown interest, and Bayern and United make the most sense of any mentioned by the report.

Mahrez to Real Madrid

ZInedine Zidane is said to be an admirer of Man City playmaker Riyad Mahrez.

Mahrez, 30, has a contract with City through the 2022-23 season and he’s been an invaluable depth of Pep Guardiola’s attack.

Responsible with the ball and capable of the sublime, Mahrez has posted double-digit goal and assist seasons at both Leicester City and Man City.

This season, he has eight goals and five assists in all competitions.

Would it make sense for City to cash in on the Algerian playmaker at 30? Ferran Torres and Phil Foden may be the next generation, while Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva are still just 26.

