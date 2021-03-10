MLS schedule: Opening weekend announced, betting odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Major League Soccer’s first weekend of the 2021 season begins April 16, as the league has announced home openers for all

Of course, that also means homes away from home, as Canadian sides will play home games in the United States again in 2021.

Montreal will share Inter Miami CF Stadium, while Toronto FC will cozy up with Orlando City at Exploria Stadium, and the Vancouvwr Whitecaps are heading south to Rio Tinto, the home of Real Salt Lake.

[ MORE: Pep laments VAR non-call ]

Houston Dynamo will open the season with a visit from San Jose Earthquakes at 8pm ET on Friday, April 16, with Minnesota United kicking off at Seattle on 9:30pm ET.

Montreal and Toronto will stage a 401 Derby in Florida at 2pm ET Saturday, while Austin FC will open its MLS existence with a trip to LAFC at 5:30pm ET Saturday.

Sunday sees a big triple header with David Beckham’s Inter Miami hosting his former club, LA Galaxy, while Philadelphia heads to Columbus, and Vancouver hosts Portland.

MLS opening weekend schedule

all times ET

April 16

Houston v San Jose — 8pm

Seattle v Minnesota — 9:30pm

April 17

New York Red Bulls v Sporting KC — 1pm

Montreal v Toronto — 2pm

Orlando City v Atlanta — 3pm

LAFC v Austin — 5:30pm

Dallas v Colorado — 8pm

DC United v NYCFC — 8pm

Chicago v New England — 8:30pm

Nashville v Cincinnati — 8:30pm

April 18

Inter Miami v LA Galaxy — 3pm

Columbus v Philadelphia — 5:30pm

Vancouver v Portland — 10pm

MLS outright winner (Odds by Pointsbet)

LAFC +450

Columbus Crew +600

Seattle Sounders +600

Toronto FC +700

NYCFC +700

Philadelphia Union +1000

Portland Timbers +1200

FC Dallas +1200

Orlando City +1500

Sporting KC +1500

Atlanta United +1500

New England Revolution +2000

New York Red Bulls +2000

LA Galaxy +2000

Inter Miami +2500

Minnesota United +2500

Nashville SC +3000

Colorado Rapids +3000

Chicago Fire +5000

Montreal Impact +5000

Vancouver Whitecaps +5000

Austin FC +6000

FC Cincinnati +6000

San Jose Earthquakes +6000

Real Salt Lake +8000

Houston Dynamo +10000

DC United +10000

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Follow @NicholasMendola