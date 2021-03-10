MLS schedule: Opening weekend announced, betting odds

Major League Soccer’s first weekend of the 2021 season begins April 16, as the league has announced home openers for all
Of course, that also means homes away from home, as Canadian sides will play home games in the United States again in 2021.
Montreal will share Inter Miami CF Stadium, while Toronto FC will cozy up with Orlando City at Exploria Stadium, and the Vancouvwr Whitecaps are heading south to Rio Tinto, the home of Real Salt Lake.
Houston Dynamo will open the season with a visit from San Jose Earthquakes at 8pm ET on Friday, April 16, with Minnesota United kicking off at Seattle on 9:30pm ET.
Montreal and Toronto will stage a 401 Derby in Florida at 2pm ET Saturday, while Austin FC will open its MLS existence with a trip to LAFC at 5:30pm ET Saturday.
Sunday sees a big triple header with David Beckham’s Inter Miami hosting his former club, LA Galaxy, while Philadelphia heads to Columbus, and Vancouver hosts Portland.
MLS opening weekend schedule
all times ET
April 16
Houston v San Jose — 8pm
Seattle v Minnesota — 9:30pm
April 17
New York Red Bulls v Sporting KC — 1pm
Montreal v Toronto — 2pm
Orlando City v Atlanta — 3pm
LAFC v Austin — 5:30pm
Dallas v Colorado — 8pm
DC United v NYCFC — 8pm
Chicago v New England — 8:30pm
Nashville v Cincinnati — 8:30pm
April 18
Inter Miami v LA Galaxy — 3pm
Columbus v Philadelphia — 5:30pm
Vancouver v Portland — 10pm
MLS outright winner (Odds by Pointsbet)
LAFC +450
Columbus Crew +600
Seattle Sounders +600
Toronto FC +700
NYCFC +700
Philadelphia Union +1000
Portland Timbers +1200
FC Dallas +1200
Orlando City +1500
Sporting KC +1500
Atlanta United +1500
New England Revolution +2000
New York Red Bulls +2000
LA Galaxy +2000
Inter Miami +2500
Minnesota United +2500
Nashville SC +3000
Colorado Rapids +3000
Chicago Fire +5000
Montreal Impact +5000
Vancouver Whitecaps +5000
Austin FC +6000
FC Cincinnati +6000
San Jose Earthquakes +6000
Real Salt Lake +8000
Houston Dynamo +10000
DC United +10000
