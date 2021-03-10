Aston Villa can probably say goodbye to their dreams of finishing in the top-four this season, while Newcastle are perhaps headed toward goodbyes to the Premier League altogether as the sides prepare to meet at St. James’ Park on Friday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

Up until recently, Aston Villa were as hopeful of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League as any big-six outsider has been since Leicester City won the Premier League title. Alas, Dean Smith’s side has fallen away from the chasing pack without back-to-back PL wins since Boxing Day. Aston Villa are still poised for a rather comfortable top-half finish, though, with a small chance of still finishing in the top-six, as they trail Everton by six points with a game in hand.

And then there’s Newcastle, who have all of two Premier League victories since mid-December (16 games) and are quickly tumbling toward the relegation zone. In fact, a series of (not so outrageous) results this weekend could see Steve Bruce and Co., drop into the bottom-three before much of the United States wakes up on Sunday. The gap between Newcastle and each of Fulham in 18th and Brighton in 17th is just one point.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle – Aston Villa this Friday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Newcastle – Aston Villa (INJURY REPORT)

Newcastle: OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (groin), Miguel Almiron (knee), Callum Wilson (hamstring), Fabian Schar (knee)

Aston Villa: QUESTIONABLE: Jack Grealish (calf), Anwar El Ghazi (ankle), Bertrand Traore (knee), Kortney Hause (foot), Morgan Sanson (ankle) | OUT: Matty Cash (hamstring), Wesley (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Newcastle (+275) | Aston Villa (-103| Draw (+245)

Prediction

Both sides are struggling with injuries at the moment, but Villa have proven themselves capable of not only hanging in games without Jack Grealish, whereas Newcastle look completely lost without Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson. Newcastle 0-2 Villa.

How to watch Newcastle – Aston Villa: stream and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Friday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

