VIDEO: ProSoccerTalk unfiltered – Man United, Pulisic, Week 28 preview

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ProSoccerTalk is now on video as well as in written format as plenty of opinion is coming to your Premier League videos. Unleash the beast, as they say.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the Premier League action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these Premier League videos…

Basically, they have these chats on their own anyway so we thought we would record them and let them loose on the Premier League, USMNT, and everything in-between. This is going to be a lot of fun and a lighthearted look at all of the action from across the soccer world each week.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

With JPW is based in England and heading to Premier League games and traveling to stadiums/training grounds, plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in with them regularly to get their views on just about anything when it comes to Pro Soccer. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

Below we break down the latest news across the PL

Like, what even is Manchester United?

Joke title of this section aside, there’s a real headscratcher at Old Trafford when it comes to the identity of the Premier League’s second-place side following an impressive win over Manchester City.

In some ways, it seems like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United isn’t about a system, a style, or even a relatively describable combination of both.

And maybe, as Nick posits, Manchester United’s identity is “We’re Manchester United, a massive club. That’s our identity.”

Fulham, Brighton, Newcastle, Burnley…. who’s going down?

Fulham has spiced up the Premier League relegation picture.

Okay, it’s not just Fulham. Brighton’s terrible luck and Newcastle’s cowardly draw with West Brom has pulled four teams into the relegation scrap.

Burnley’s also in the picture as much as West Brom could pull off a miracle, but the boys make their picks for who goes down, here.

Christian Pulisic’s time at Chelsea, continued (and to be continued?)

Each week, the gents have felt they’ve covered every angle there is to cover when it comes to USMNT star Christian Pulisic and his time at Chelsea.

But the firing of Frank Lampard and hiring of Thomas Tuchel that was supposed to enliven the American’s season has led to minimal minutes and an unclear role.

Tuchel’s latest comments to our own Joe Prince-Wright meant we once again are talking about everyone’s favorite American winger in London.

This week’s Premier League matches look…. very fun

The North London derby headlines a big weekend as the Premier League’s final third of the season marches into, well, March.

Manchester United’s scrap with top four contender West Ham gets a little big of added intrigue as David Moyes is doing what he was not able to do in his single season at Old Trafford.

Follow @NicholasMendola