2 Robbies: Futures of Messi, Ronaldo, Pulisic, plus Arsenal – Spurs preview

By Nicholas MendolaMar 11, 2021, 10:00 PM EST
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe are back to talk about everything involving Premier League teams at midweek.

Whether the Champions League, Europa League, or the futures of Sergio Aguero and Christian Pulisic, the 2 Robbies’ latest podcast gets into all the good stuff, including:

  • (0:45) Liverpool taking care of business against RB Leipzig to advance to the Champions League Quarter-finals
  • (8:55) A possible changing of the guard as Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo exit the Champions League while Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland advance. Plus, where will Messi & Ronaldo play next season?
  • (16:15) Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with A.C. Milan
  • (21:25) Arsenal finding a way past Olympiacos despite some concerns
  • (30:05) Tottenham’s professional victory against Dinamo Zagreb
  • (34:20) A preview of Sunday’s North London Derby
  • (36:35) Sergio Aguero’s questionable future at Manchester City
  • (40:55) The bizarre relationship between Christian Pulisic & Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea so far

