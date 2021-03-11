2 Robbies: Futures of Messi, Ronaldo, Pulisic, plus Arsenal – Spurs preview

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe are back to talk about everything involving Premier League teams at midweek.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Whether the Champions League, Europa League, or the futures of Sergio Aguero and Christian Pulisic, the 2 Robbies’ latest podcast gets into all the good stuff, including:

(0:45) Liverpool taking care of business against RB Leipzig to advance to the Champions League Quarter-finals

(8:55) A possible changing of the guard as Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo exit the Champions League while Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland advance. Plus, where will Messi & Ronaldo play next season?

(16:15) Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with A.C. Milan

(21:25) Arsenal finding a way past Olympiacos despite some concerns

(30:05) Tottenham’s professional victory against Dinamo Zagreb

(34:20) A preview of Sunday’s North London Derby

(36:35) Sergio Aguero’s questionable future at Manchester City

(40:55) The bizarre relationship between Christian Pulisic & Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea so far

To listen to more lively conversations and passionate debate from Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe, subscribe to The 2 Robbies Podcast on NBC via Apple Podcasts or anywhere you listen to podcasts.

And you can follow them on Twitter @The2RobbiesNBC here.

[ Click here for The 2 Robbies archive ]

Follow @NicholasMendola