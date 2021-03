Arsenal – Tottenham: How to watch the North London derby, stream, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest North London derby sees Tottenham Hotspur bidding to climb 10 points clear of rivals Arsenal when it visits the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (start time 12:30pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Both sides won convincingly in Europa League action on Thursday, and Arsenal will hope to move closer to seventh place. That spot is held by Tottenham, seven points clear of the Gunners.

Jose Mourinho’s Spurs are three points back of fifth-place West Ham, who plays Manchester United on Sunday, and five back of fourth-place Chelsea with a match-in-hand.

Arsenal has not beaten Spurs in the last five derbies, the latest a 2-0 Tottenham home win on Dec. 6

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal – Tottenham in the North London derby on NBCSN this Saturday afternoon.

North London derby team news

Arsenal’s only injury concern is Emile Smith Rowe, who is “close” to returning to the fold.

Tottenham’s lone injury has a worse chance of factoring in the match, as Giovani Lo Celso’s back injury has him a long shot to play on Sunday.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

You will rarely see tighter odds that these, with the home team so close to the visitors in odds and home stadium. An Arsenal win will pay +150 while a Spurs win deals out +175 and a draw would land +230.

Arsenal prediction

Assuming Harry Kane’s knee isn’t an issue, this has all the makings of a goal fest. Bernd Leno and Hugo Lloris are good keepers and both Toby Alderweireld and Gabriel Magalhaes have played strong at center back in recent weeks, but Kane, Son, Bale, Aubameyang, Saka, Lacazette, Pepe…. whew! Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham

How to watch Arsenal – Tottenham stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

