The UEFA Europa League is down to the Round of 16, with the draw pitting Manchester United with old pal Zlatan Ibrahimovic and AC Milan.

ProSoccerTalk will be here with predictions for the upcoming games as well as the latest odds for Europe’s *other* continental tournament.

We’ve got Europa League odds for the outright champions, and Manchester United’s favorite status has found a new level.

Arsenal and Tottenham face some very tough opponents, perhaps again in neutral venues. Rangers are a surprise entry along with Slavia Prague, and they’ll meet each other.

Below is a look at the odds for outright winners, and how to watch and follow all of the fixtures in the USA.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

How to watch, stream Europa League

Dates: March 11-18 (Europa League last 16)

Location: Home and neutral stadiums across Europe

How to watch: CBS Sports

Europa League Round of 16 first legs

12:55pm ET Thursday

Ajax 3-0 BSC Young Boys

Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Villarreal

Manchester United 1-1 AC Milan

Slavia Prague 1-1 Rangers

3pm ET Thursday

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Olympiacos 1-3 Arsenal

Roma 3-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Granada 2-0 Molde

Europa League Round of 16 first leg predictions

Ajax 3-1 BSC Young Boys

Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 Villarreal

Manchester United 1-2 AC Milan

Slavia Prague 1-0 Rangers

Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Olympiacos 1-2 Arsenal

Roma 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Granada 2-0 Molde

Europa League Round of 16 first leg odds

Ajax (-170) v BSC Young Boys (+440) | Draw (+320)

Dynamo Kyiv (+300) v Villarreal (-105) | Draw (+240)

Manchester United (-155) v AC Milan (+420) | Draw (+290)

Slavia Prague (+140) v Rangers (+200) | Draw (+225)

Tottenham Hotspur (-250) v Dinamo Zagreb (+650) | Draw (+380)

Olympiacos (+300) v Arsenal (-108) | Draw (+250)

Roma (-180) v Shakhtar Donetsk (+450) | Draw (+340)

Granada (-225) v Molde (+600) | Draw (+360)

Select Europa League Round of 16 betting odds – Provided by our partner PointsBet

Outright winner

Manchester United (+320)

Tottenham Hotspur (+400)

Arsenal (+600)

Ajax (+800)

AS Roma (+1000)

Villarreal (+1000)

AC Milan (+1100)

Rangers (+1600)

Granada (+2000)

Shakhtar Donetsk (+2500)

Olympiacos (+3300)

Slavia Prague (+4000)

Dynamo Kiev (+5000)

Dinamo Zagreb (+6000)

Young Boys (+6000)

Molde (+20000)

