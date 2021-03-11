Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fulham – Manchester City is a clash between two teams surging in the Premier League on Saturday (start time 3pm ET on Peacock Premium) but fighting for very different things at the top and bottom.

Fulham are flying as they continue their battle against relegation, as Scott Parker’s side have got the balance between defense and attack spot on in recent months. Their big win at Liverpool last time out gave them a huge boost amid a really tough run of games and dragged several teams above them into the relegation scrap.

Manchester City are 14 points clear atop the table heading into this weekend, as they demolished Southampton 5-2 to bounce back from losing the Manchester derby. City are going for the quadruple and something to keep an eye on is the fact that Guardiola will rotate his team as they are in UEFA Champions League last 16 action a few days later.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fulham – Manchester City.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Team news

Fulham have captan Tom Cairney back in training but he won’t be risked. Marek Rodak remains out.

Manchester City only had one injury in recent months, but Nathan Ake is back in training. Remarkably, City are fully fit.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Fulham are huge underdogs at +850 to win, while Man City are priced at -304 to win. The draw is +380.

Prediction

This will be close, but Man City are on autopilot right now. Big win for Guardiola’s boys. Fulham 1-4 Manchester City.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: Saturday, 3pm ET

Online: Peacock Premium

