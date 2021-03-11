Leicester City – Sheffield United: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Third-place Leicester City knows it must take three points from last-place Sheffield United on a Sunday that sees two fellow top-four contenders meeting later in the day (start time 10am ET, online via Peacock Premium).

The Foxes are a point behind second-place Manchester United, who hosts fifth-place West Ham, and will see the opportunity and expect to cushion its hopes of a top four finish.

WATCH LEICESTER CITY – SHEFFIELD UNITED STREAM LIVE

Sheffield United is in an entirely different spot.

Twelve points off 17th place with just 30 to play for, the Blades will fight to the death but should be planning for the Championship.

Sheffield United’s injury list has haunted it all year, the absence of Sander Berge a particularly serious affliction to their season hopes.

Leicester City – Sheffield United team news

Leicester City’s injury list remains long, as Harvey Barnes, Dennis Praet, Cengiz Under, James Justin, James Maddison, and Wes Morgan all out for Saturday, while Ayoze Perez and Jonny Evans are question marks.

Blades have been missing some key pieces for some time, with Sander Berge, John Egan, and Chris Basham all missing from action. Phil Jagielka will return from a red card suspension, while Jack Robinson, Jack O’Connell, and Jack Rodwell remain out of the lineup.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Sheffield United is a significant underdog at +550 and a draw pays out +300. Leicester City winning comes with a -200 return.

Prediction

Now out of the Europa League and facing a team with just as many injuries, Leicester City has no excuse but to take all the points. We don’t have an excuse to pick the Blades unless the Foxes plan on doing what they did late last season against Bournemouth. Leicester City 3-0 Sheffield United.

How to watch Leicester City – Sheffield United stream and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Sunday

Stream: Online via Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola