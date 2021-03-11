Mourinho: Spurs ‘couldn’t be happier’ with Kane, who won’t miss derby

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Harry Kane scored a pair of goals as Tottenham Hotspur took a 2-0 first-leg lead over Dinamo Zagreb on Thursday as a Europa League Round of 16 tie started with 90 minutes in North London.

But all Spurs fans will want to hear is whether Kane, spotted with an ice pack on his knee after subbing out of the win, could be limited in Sunday’s North London derby, a match which could see Tottenham put Arsenal 10 points behind them on the Premier League table.

“I hope so and i believe so,” said Spurs boss Jose Mourinho after the game. “You know, it’s a big match. I think only a big problem would stop him from being there, which I don’t think it is. But let’s see the reaction tomorrow but hopefully he’ll be fine.”

Kane scored his 25th and 26th goals of the season in the win, an impressive total that joins 16 assists through 37 matches.

The 27-year-old had never posted a double-digit assist season before this one, and passing his career-best single season mark of 41 goals is not out of the question.

Dinamo Zagreb boss Zoran Mamic called Kane a “master of football.” Mourinho agreed with that.

“His football is an intelligent football,” Mourinho said. “Some strikers score lots of goals and that is the most important thing in football for a striker, which he does, but apart from that he understands every tip we give him, in terms of his positioning, movement, he understands the game very well.

“He feels the spaces, he looks around and see where other players are and he can affect the game. He is really is a very good player.”

Tottenham outshot Dinamo 12-5 and had 67 percent possession, and Mourinho subbed liberally ahead of the derby.

The five Europa League subs meant that only Ben Davies, Hugo Lloris, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Serge Aurier, and Moussa Sissoko went 90 minutes.

Kane went 84 and Mourinho will be wishing that number was a bit lower if his star is affected at all in Sunday’s pivotal meeting with the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

