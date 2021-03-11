Our latest Premier League Power Rankings are here and there are so many clubs heading in very different directions on current form.

From surging and slumping giants to underdogs punching well above their weight, it is so congested at the top of the Premier League table with the top four battle still wide open and things are now much tighter in the relegation scrap too.

Check out the latest Premier League Power Rankings in the video above, while below is a little more info on the teams surging up the table and in fine form as things stand.

Latest Premier League Power Rankings – Presented by GNC

20 – Liverpool: Six defeats in a row at home. At home!? That loss to Fulham highlighted all of Liverpool’s issues and Jurgen Klopp now seems resigned to only fighting in the Champions League, with a midtable finish in the PL. With injuries, a lack of goals and low confidence stacking up, the reigning champs are on a huge downwards spiral, in the league. (Down 1)

19 – Sheffield United: They are down. After their win against Aston Villa, they crumbled against Saints and they are 12 points from safety with 10 games to go. They basically have to win eight of their final 10 games to give themselves a chance. (Down 1)

18 – Brighton: Once again, dominated a game but lost against Leicester City after leading. Graham Potter’s side just can’t convert the numerous chances they create, and they are now right in the thick of the relegation scrap. (Down 4)

17 – Newcastle: Look, injuries have hit them hard. Wilson, Almiron and Saint-Maximin are all out, and that hurts. Steve Bruce’s side are sinking into the relegation scrap. This situation is getting very, very serious. (Down 1)

16 – Southampton: They finally won! Ralph Hasenhuttl breathed a huge sigh of relief as they won at Sheffield United for a first win in 10, but he lost Danny Ings to injury as their nightmare with injuries continues. (Up 4)

15 – Burnley: Didn’t play well, but drew against Arsenal. They need to start scoring more to ease their relegation fears. (Even)

14 – West Brom: Aren’t playing too badly, but are running out of time in their relegation battle. They need Diagne to add goals to his great play and still have winnable games coming up. (Up 3)

13 – Aston Villa: Really missing Jack Grealish, as they have scored just twice in their last four games. European push over? (Even)

12 – Crystal Palace: Solid week, but they were taken apart by Tottenham, which can happen. Safe from relegation worry and Zaha is back. (Even)

11 – Leeds: Lost at West Ham but played well. They are in a bit of a slump and you get the sense that their high-intensity play is taking its toll. Quite a tricky schedule remaining, too. (Even)

10 – Wolves: Battling hard but need a cutting edge up top, which has been their issue ever since they lost Raul Jimenez. Have a very easy schedule, so should push for a top 10 finish. (Down 1)

9 – Arsenal: Could have won away at Burnley but silly defensive mistakes cost them dear, again. Mikel Arteta believes his project will ‘explode’ in the coming months. What does that mean!? A top four push? Winning the Europa League this season is their only chance of being in Europe next season. (Down 3)

8 – Everton: Lost at Chelsea, and they were never really in the game. Still a very good season for Ancelotti’s side, who will fight all the way to finish in the top six. (Down 6)

7 – Manchester United: Big win away at Man City as their counter-attacking style worked a treat. Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford have so much quality and defensively the duo of Shaw and Wan-Bissaka just keep getting better. Top four is now nailed on, right? (Up 3)

6 – Leicester City: They just never quit, do they? Even without several key players through injury, they found a way. Great comeback win at Brighton and they will need that fighting spirit to try and seal a top four spot. (Up 2)

5 – Tottenham: Here they are! Back in the top five, Jose Mourinho’s boys are just going for it. Three wins on the spin, the goals are flying in and Gareth Bale and Harry Kane are ripping it up together. Spurs’ fans are in dreamland. Can they finish in the top four? It will be tough, but they are finally loosening the shackles. (Up 2)

4 – West Ham United: David Moyes isn’t happy with the way they are playing but they keep winning and are right in the top four hunt. Declan Rice has been brilliant all season and the Hammers are so solid, and can kick on further. Surely they won’t be in the Champions League, right!? (Even)

3 – Fulham: What a win away at Liverpool! Scott Parker has found the perfect balance between defense and attack and they have all of the momentum in the relegation battle. They way they are playing, they could finish the season in midtable. What a turnaround! (Even)

2 – Manchester City: Well, it had to end sometime. Their amazing 21-game winning run in all competitions was ended by Manchester United. That was upsetting for Pep Guardiola, but the quadruple push is still on and they are still way ahead of everyone else at the top of the league. (Down 1)

1 – Chelsea: Wow. Just wow. What a start from Thomas Tuchel as he’s 11 games unbeaten as Chelsea’s manager and they are so solid defensively. Up top he has a lot of options with Kai Havertz and Mason Mount delivering big displays in wins against Everton and Liverpool respectively. This was a huge week as Chelsea kicked on in their battle to finish in the top four. (Up 4)

