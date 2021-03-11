Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

USWNT stars shone as Manchester City breezed into the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Sam Mewis scored twice, after coming on as a substitute, while Rose Lavelle and Abby Dahlkemper both started in the 5-0 rout (8-0 on aggregate) of Fiorentina.

Mewis has now scored five times in her last three games in all competitions, while Lavelle dazzled in central midfield as Man City, herself and USWNT fans will be hoping her recent injury issues are now well behind her.

Ellen White scored a double too, with Caroline Weir scoring the other as City eased through to the last eight, which is the furthest they’ve got in the competition since 2018 when they reached the semifinals.

USWNT midfielder Mewis scored a beauty for her first goal, picking the ball up just inside the attacking half, running towards goal and then slotting home.

She added a second late on as Lavelle dazzled with some fancy footwork and Dahlkemper helped City to another shutout, their fifth in a row in FA Women’s Super League and Champions League play.

The draw for the Champions League quarterfinals takes place on Mar. 12, as City join Chelsea, Lyon, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Rosengard and Wolfsburg in qualifying, while PSG hold a 5-0 last 16 first leg lead over Sparta Prague.

