WATCH: Odegaard scorches his first Arsenal goal to open Olympiacos tie

Sometimes it takes questionable goalkeeping to complete a highlight-reel goal.

Martin Odegaard’s first Arsenal goal includes one of those from Olympiacos goalkeeper Jose Sa, as Arsenal took a 1-0 lead over the Greek side in a Europa League Round of 16 first leg on Thursday.

Odegaard takes a pass and drives to the center of the pitch, where the Real Madrid loanee hits a screamer toward goal.

The ball has a lot of momentum behind it as Sa goes to slap the ball over the goal but instead sees it hit his arm and, still firing fast, pile into the back of the net.

Used just nine times by Zinedine Zidane in the first half of the season after a tremendous loan to Real Sociedad last season, Odegaard’s loan to Arsenal has included as many appearances in just over a month with Mikel Arteta’s club.

Olympiacos knocked Arsenal out of the Europa League last season, and Arsenal looks prepared to reverse that in 2021. The Gunners put five of their nine first half shots on target

Martin Ødegaard opens his account with a 🚀 pic.twitter.com/aIBQ0odN1A — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 11, 2021

