Crystal Palace – West Brom: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace hosts West Brom on Saturday, and neither team feels entirely safe from relegation worries heading into Selhurst Park (start time 10am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Palace is now eight points clear of the drop zone with 10 matches left on their docket, and this one will be circled in red as a chance to all-but-seal safety.

The Eagles were likely saved by two things: A surprising smash-and-grab to beat Brighton two weeks ago followed by the return of health to Wilfried Zaha.

CRYSTAL PALACE – WEST BROM STREAM LIVE

The Eagles are still dealing with a wild list of injuries, while West Brom is healthy and playing better.

Yet the Baggies are still in a deep, deep hole. They need to make up at least eight points on the field, sitting that far behind 17th-place Brighton and nine back of Newcastle. And both the Seagulls and Magpies have played one fewer match.

West Brom maxes out at 48 points were they to win all of their remaining 10 games

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace – West Brom this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Crystal Palace – West Brom (INJURY REPORT)

Crystal Palace

OUT: James Tomkins (head), Wayne Hennessey (other), James McCarthy (groin), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (thigh), Tyrick Mitchell (other), Nathaniel Clyne (other), James McArthur (calf)

West Brom

None.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Crystal Palace (+115) | West Brom (+260)| Draw (+210)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Zaha is such a boost to the Eagles hopes and Roy Hodgson will hope his best attacker’s 45 minutes at Tottenham was enough to get him ready to be a gamechanger versus West Brom. We think he will be a big enough factor to deliver a win. Crystal Palace 2-1 West Brom.

How to watch Crystal Palace – West Brom: stream and start time

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola