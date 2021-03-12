Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

EPL betting odds for the latest Premier League games has been released but we know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2020-21 season is in full flow and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with the table so tight, injuries having an impact and some of the big boys have come roaring back in recent weeks.

The Premier League score predictions below encompass the games during Matchweek 28, as Arsenal v. Tottenham is the main event.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Fulham 1-4 Manchester City

Everton 2-0 Burnley

Wolves 1-3 Liverpool

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham

Southampton 2-1 Brighton

Leeds 1-2 Chelsea

Newcastle 1-1 Aston Villa

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Manchester United 1-2 West Ham

Crystal Palace 0-2 West Brom

Leicester City 1-1 Sheffield United

EPL BETTING ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Friday, March 12: (+275) Newcastle v. Aston Villa (+106). Tie: +220

Saturday, March 13: (+350) Leeds v. Chelsea (-137). Tie: +280

Saturday, March 13: (+120) Crystal Palace v. West Brom (+245). Tie: +210

Saturday, March 13: (-118) Everton v. Burnley (+340). Tie: +235

Saturday, March 13: (+850) Fulham v. Man City (-304), Tie: +380

Sunday, March 14: (+190) Southampton v. Brighton (+155), Tie: +205

Sunday, March 14: (-200) Leicester v. Sheffield United (+550), Tie: +300

Sunday, March 14: (+155) Arsenal v. Tottenham (+175). Tie: +225

Sunday, March 14: (-121) Man United v. West Ham (+333). Tie: +250

Monday, March 15: (+375) Wolves v. Liverpool (-139). Tie: +265

