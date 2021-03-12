Everton – Burnley: How to watch, start time, stream link, odds, prediction

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Everton – Burnley: Everton looks to get its top four plans back on track by beating a Burnley team slipping closer to the bottom three when the two sides tangle at Goodison Park on Saturday (start time 10am ET online via Peacock Premium).

Carlo Ancelotti’s Toffees are two points back of fifth but four behind Chelsea after losing to the Blues earlier this week.

EVERTON – BURNLEY STREAM LIVE

Burnley’s four points clear of the bottom three after collecting home draws with Leicester City and Arsenal, but the two goals pulled between those games bring the Premier League’s second-worst total to a meager 20.

The two sides drew at Turf Moor on Dec. 5, Everton only finding a Dominic Calvert-Lewin answer to a Robbie Brady’s early goal.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Everton – Burnley this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Everton – Burnley (INJURY REPORT)

Everton

QUESTIONABLE: Robin Olsen (knock), James Rodriguez (calf). OUT: Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf), Yerry Mina (calf), Fabian Delph (tendon), Abdoulaye Doucoure (ankle).

Burnley

QUESTIONABLE: Charlie Taylor (thigh), Jack Cork (thigh). OUT: Ashley Barnes (thigh)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Everton (-121) | Burnley (+340) | Draw (+245)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Burnley will likely find its way to safety via some combination of grit, craft, and luck, but we don’t see it coming Saturday in Liverpool. Everton 2-0 Burnley.

How to watch Everton – Burnley: stream and start time

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @NicholasMendola