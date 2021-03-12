Leeds – Chelsea: Life under Thomas Tuchel is going about as well as it possibly could be for the Blues, as they look to make it 10 Premier League games unbeaten when they visit Elland Road on Saturday (Watch live at 7:30 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

LEEDS – CHELSEA STREAM LIVE

Chelsea sat 8th in the Premier League table when Frank Lampard was fired and Tuchel named his successor. In the nearly two months since the swap, Chelsea have risen to 4th and are once again within touching distance of 2nd and 3rd. With each passing performance, the Blues’ defensive record grows more impressive with just two goals conceded in nine games under Tuchel. While they’re yet to hit their stride in attack, nine clean sheets from 11 games (all competitions) has comfortably carried Chelsea back to the brink of UEFA Champions League qualification.

As for Leeds, the up-and-down nature (more down than up recently) of their first season in the Premier League as their run of fixtures without a draw reached 18 games (8W-0D-10L) in thoroughly agonizing fashion on Monday. With signature victories over Leicester City and Everton this season, Leeds will be looking to knock off one of the Premier League’s giants for the first time this season on Saturday.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leeds – Chelsea this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Team news: Leeds – Chelsea (INJURY REPORT)

Leeds: OUT: Pablo Hernandez (undisclosed), Pascal Struijk (knock), OUT: Adam Forshaw (groin). QUESTIONABLE: Jamie Shackleton (groin), Robin Koch (knee)

Chelsea: OUT: Tammy Abraham (ankle), Thiago Silva (thigh)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leeds (+350) | Chelsea (-139| Draw (+280)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Given their struggles against the Premier League’s elite, coupled with Chelsea’s ruthless defensive streak, it’s hard to see Leeds finding any joy in this one. Perhaps 90 minutes against a wide open, risk-taking midfield and defense is just what Chelsea need to break out of their scoring slump. Leeds 0-3 Chelsea.

How to watch Leeds – Chelsea: stream and start time

Kickoff: 7 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS