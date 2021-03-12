Premier League injuries, 2020-21

Premier League injuries: It’s time to take a look at the players who might be unavailable, or set to return from injury, ahead of matchweek 28 in the 2020-21 Premier League season.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Note: Any player listed for COVID-19 reasons — whether a positive test or additional precautions — will always be deemed “questionable” until they make their return to action.
Arsenal injuries
None
Aston Villa injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Jack Grealish (calf), Kortney Hause (foot) | OUT: Wesley (knee)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Adam Webster (ankle), Tariq Lamptey (thigh), Solly March (knee), Aaron Connolly (back), Florin Andone (knee)
Burnley injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Robbie Brady (ankle), Charlie Taylor (thigh), Jack Cork (hamstring) | OUT: Ashley Barnes (thigh)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: Thiago Silva (thigh), Tammy Abraham (ankle)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Nathaniel Clyne (undisclosed), Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James Tomkins (undisclosed), James McArthur (undisclosed), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Wayne Hennessey (undisclosed), Tyrick Mitchell (undisclosed)
Everton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Robin Olsen (knock), Gylfi Sigurdsson (ankle) | OUT:James Rodriguez (calf), Abdoulaye Doucoure (foot), Fabian Delph (undisclosed), Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)
Fulham injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Marek Rodak (finger), Tom Cairney (knee)
Leeds United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Robin Koch (knee) | OUT: Pablo Hernandez (undisclosed), Pascal Struijk (knock), Adam Forshaw (groin)
Leicester City injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Dennis Praet (hamstring) | OUT: James Maddison (hip), James Justin (knee), Harvey Barnes (knee), Cengiz Under (thigh), Wes Morgan (back)
Liverpool injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Roberto Firmino (knee) | OUT: Virgil van Dijk (knee – out for season), Joel Matip (ankle – out for season), Joe Gomez (knee – out for season), Jordan Henderson (adductor), Caoimhin Kelleher (abdomen)
Manchester City injuries
None
Manchester United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Marcus Rashford (ankle), Anthony Martial (knee), David De Gea (undisclosed), Edinson Cavani (undisclosed) | OUT: Paul Pogba (thigh), Donny van de Beek (undisclosed), Juan Mata (undisclosed), Phil Jones (knee)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Allan Saint-Maximin (groin), Miguel Almiron (knee), Callum Wilson (hamstring), Fabian Schar (knee)
Sheffield United injuries
OUT: Sander Berge (hamstring), Chris Basham (undisclosed), John Egan (ankle), Jack O’Connell (knee), Jack Robinson (undisclosed), Jayden Bogle (undisclosed), Jack Rodwell (undisclosed)
Southampton injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Moussa Djenepo (undisclosed) | OUT: Danny Ings (undisclosed), Oriol Romeu (ankle – out for season), Theo Walcott (hamstring), Michael Obafemi (undisclosed), William Smallbone (knee)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Giovani Lo Celso (hamstring)
West Bromwich Albion injuries
None
West Ham United injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Ryan Fredericks (groin) | OUT: Jesse Lingard (loan), Angelo Ogbonna (ankle), Andriy Yarmolenko (knee), Arthur Masuaku (knee), Darren Randolph (hip)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Raul Jimenez (head), Daniel Podence (groin), Fernando Marcal (undisclosed)