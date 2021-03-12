Southampton – Brighton is a six-pointer in the Premier League on Sunday (start time 8am ET on Peacock Premium) as a tasty South Coast derby has plenty on the line.

Saints continue to be in woeful form but do have a few injured players back. Ralph Hasenhuttl rested plenty of players for the 5-2 loss at Manchester City in midweek, and is clearly prioritizing this clash against the Seagulls. Saints are seven points above the relegation zone and know a win here would go a long way to ending any nagging relegation fears they have.

Brighton have been playing really well, pretty much all season, but just can’t convert chances and they are now only out of the relegation on goal difference after they coughed up a lead to lose at home against Leicester. They may be in the bottom three by the time this game kicks off at St Mary’s. Graham Potter’s side are so good to watch but keep making big defensive errors and they need Neal Maupay and Co. to put away chances up top. It really is that simple, as Fulham breathe down their neck.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Southampton – Brighton.

Team news

Southampton have a few new injury issues with Danny Ings out for the next few weeks. He joins Theo Walcott, Oriol Romeu, Will Smallbone and Michael Obafemi on the sidelines. Moussa Djenepo is a doubt after picking up a knock at Man City.

Brighton have new injury issues too as Tariq Lamptey has suffered a setback and is expected to miss the rest of the season due to hamstring surgery. He joins Solly March on the sidelines. Aaron Connolly has a rib injury and is out until early April, while Adam Webster and Florin Andone remain out.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Southampton are the slight favorites at +195, while Brighton are price at +150. The draw, which seems very likely, is +205.

Prediction

This will likely be a very tense game to watch. Both teams love to fly out of the traps, so expect early goals then whoever defends better wins. Both teams will go all-out here, and that will lead to a great spectacle which Saints will just edge. Just. They love playing against Brighton. Southampton 2-1 Brighton.

How to watch, stream and start time

Kick off: Sunday, 8am ET

Online: Peacock Premium

