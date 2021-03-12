Daryl Dike has impressed more than just USMNT fans since joining EFL Championship side Barnsley on loan, as a “big-six” side from the Premier League has reportedly had a $10-million bid rejected by Orlando City SC, according to a report from the BBC.

The 20-year-old — born in Edmond, Oklahoma to immigrant parents from Nigeria — has been a professional for barely one full year after he was drafted by Orlando City in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft last January. In that time, he has amassed eight goals in 19 MLS appearances (including playoffs) and three goals in nine appearances for second-division side Barnsley (all competitions).

Dike received his first call-up to USMNT camp in November before making his international debut during the Yanks’ 7-0 victory over Trinidad & Tobago in January.

It was around that time that the rumors linking him with a temporary stint at Barnsley began to circulate. The deal, which reportedly includes a $20-million option (plus 20 percent of any future fee) to sign Dike permanently, went through on transfer deadline day.

Though the report doesn’t name the club bidding for Dike’s services by name, the “big-six” tag would seem to indicate one of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool or Arsenal is the interested party.

Orlando City’s move to reject the bid is likely a negotiating tactic, as the act of turning down $10 million for a player with fewer than 2,000 professional minutes would border on criminal negligence. If the offer does indeed exist at $10 million, however, expect not only for the final price to end up higher than that number, but also for another club (or two) to insert themselves in the proceedings now that the offer has gone public.

