Chivas – America takes center stage this weekend in Liga MX’s Super Clasico, as NBC Sports continues to offer everything you need around every single Chivas home game.

CHIVAS – NECAXA STREAM LIVE

For the entire Liga MX season, we will have exclusive coverage of Mexican giants Chivas Guadalajara and their home games at Akron Stadium.

Here is more information on what you can expect on Chivas across NBC Sports’ family of channels:

Telemundo Deportes presents exclusive live coast-to-coast coverage of the anticipated Super Clasico as Chivas host America in the Guard1anes 2021 tournament, at 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT on Telemundo, Universo, and streamed across TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app. Chivas meet their biggest rival in the first Super Clasico of the season after their second tie in a row against Mazatlan, last Saturday.

Andres Cantor will call the action alongside Manuel Sol, with Arantza Fernandez reporting from the field. To complement the match coverage, Miguel Gurwitz and Carlos Hermosillo will present extensive pre and post-game coverage from Guadalajara including special editions of Zona Mixta on Saturday and Sunday from Akron Stadium. The two experts will also present Futbol Estelar Chivas Extrapre/post-game shows from site, airing live on Universo at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT prior the game, and at midnight ET/ 9 p.m. PT, following the match.

Telemundo’s pre-game coverage will be highlighted by a special report that relives the “Riot of 86,” bringing together some of the protagonists of that day, from both teams, including Hermosillo, Benjamin Galindo, Zully Ledesma, Fernando Quirarte and Cristobal Ortega. The stars will re-create the memorable fight that took place in 1986 between América and Chivas players, which forged the deep-seated rivalry, through their own testimonials, pictures and illustrations.

All Telemundo Deportes coverage, including live match coverage and optional English-language commentary led by Carlos Yustis and Jorge Calvo, is available for simultaneous streaming on TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes App, available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. English-Language audio coverage of the match will also be available on SiriusXM NBC Sports Audio Channel 211.

In addition to match broadcasts, Telemundo Deportes will continue as the ‘home of Las Chivas’ with exclusive interviews and conversations across studio and evening shows, including on daily digital episodes of Titulares y Mas and weekends on Zona Mixta TYM on Telemundo. Fans may also find continuous Chivas coverage on digital episodes of Rincon Sagrado exclusively dedicated to Las Chivas, Mondays on #LaContraon Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, as well as up to the minute updates across Telemundo Deportes social platforms.

Below is the latest information on how to watch Chivas in action.

Chivas stream, schedule, TV information

Date Time (ET) Match Network Sun., Mar. 15 9 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS EXTRA:

Chivas Pre-Game Coverage Universo;

Telemundo Deportes App 9:30 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS:

Guadalajara vs. Pumas UNAM Telemundo;

Telemundo Deportes App 12 a.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS EXTRA:

Chivas Post-Game Coverage Universo;

Telemundo Deportes App

