Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Moyes hopes his West Ham United can take advantage of his weary former club when the Irons visit Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday (start time 3:15pm ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Moyes hasn’t managed a team to a win over Manchester United since August 20, 2012, when his Everton side beat United 1-0 at Goodison Park to open the season.

WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED – WEST HAM STREAM LIVE

United boasts five wins and two draws against Moyes-managed teams since then, with the boss even running the Old Trafford set during the stretch.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils haven’t lost a Premier League match since Jan. 27, and that’s the side’s only loss dating back to Nov. 1. There have been eight draws in the mix, but West Ham will want a win to pull within three points of the second-place Red Devils.

The Irons hold a match-in-hand on United.

Premier League news Fulham – Manchester City: How to watch, injury news, start time, odds,... WATCH: Goal of the Season contender from McNeil; Pickford injured Arsenal – Tottenham: How to watch the North London derby, stream, odds

Manchester United – West Ham team news

Paul Pogba remains out for Manchester United, while Marcus Rashford is “a doubt for the weekend,” according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Juan Mata, Phil Jones, Donny van de Beek, and David De Gea are out, while Anthony Martial is a question mark after subbing out at halftime on Thursday. Luke Shaw and Edinson Cavani were also rested against AC Milan with minor injuries.

Jesse Lingard cannot play for the Irons against his parent club, while Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko, Arthur Masuaku, and Darren Randolph have been ruled out. Ryan Fredericks is still dealing with a groin injury and seems a probable absence.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester United is a significant favorite despite its injury issues, paying -121 for a win. A draw bags the wagerer +250 and a West Ham win returns +325.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Man United may be weary given its injuries and its Thursday 1-1 draw with AC Milan. West Ham blanked Leeds on Monday and has only lost to the big boys (and Newcastle) in Premier League play. We’re going to give them the nod here, especially with Marcus Rashford a doubt for the game. Manchester United 1-2 West Ham United.

How to watch Manchester United – West Ham stream and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Stream: Online via NBCSports.com

Follow @NicholasMendola