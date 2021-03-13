Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the latest transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid is apparently something which could happen. Seriously.

A report from El Chiringuito suggests that Ronaldo, 36, is keen to return to Real after moving to Juventus in 2018. Marca state that Real Madrid would be happy to bring him back to the Santiago Bernabeu.

With Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane hardly quashing the reports, let’s dig a bit deeper on this…

Time for Ronaldo to leave Juventus?

After winning back-to-back Serie A titles, Ronaldo has failed to help Juve win the Champions League during his three-season stay in Turin as they’ve been dumped out of the competition without getting past the quarterfinal stage.

He has one more year left on his huge contract at Juve but there is a lot of talk that Andrea Pirlo wants to build a new-look team around younger players and the Italian giants would be keen to move on Ronaldo’s huge wages.

Overall, he’s scored 92 goals in 121 appearances for Juve in all competitions, which is still incredible, but not leading them to the Champions League title will be seen as a failure.

What has Zidane said about a return for Ronaldo?

Zidane smiled and waxed lyrical when asked about Ronaldo, and who can blame him?

“You know what Ronaldo is for Real Madrid, what he’s done and a player that is dear to us all,” Zidane said. “The most important thing is that he is a Juventus player and we have to respect this.”

The Portuguese forward will go down as one of the greatest players in Real Madrid history, if not the best ever, and his legendary status is intact. A return wouldn’t impact that, but it would be fun.

The key thing here: if Ronaldo returns, does that mean captain and fellow legend Sergio Ramos will sign a new contract? Do Real have the funds to bring the superstar back? Or keep all of their star players?

It seems like Juve are keen to move Ronaldo on, and Real are one of the few teams who could afford his wages.

Ronaldo left Real Madrid just before Zidane was fired and now he’s back in charge, perhaps we will get a few more years of a return to the true Galactico era?

